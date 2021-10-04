Central-Phenix City ascends to top spot in Prep Power Poll after decisive victory

The local high school football action on Friday and Saturday pitted several area teams against each other. The results were some crucial victories for some and some unfortunate setbacks for others.
Local teams went 10-7 this week with splits occurring between Auburn High-Central, Opelika-Russell County, Tallassee-Beauregard and Loachapoka-Notasulga. With region games back in full swing, only Springwood and Chambers Academy had byes this week.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 8:
1. Central-Phenix City (7-0)
The Red Devils took care of business on the road Friday and overcame a myriad of penalties in a 21-7 victory over Auburn High. Wide receiver Karmello English showed out once again, this time by catching nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Central hosts Prattville on Friday.
2. Chambers Academy (5-1)
Chambers had a bye this week after falling just short against Pike Liberal Arts 21-18. Wide receiver TY Trammell and the Rebels are back in action Friday when they host Edgewood.
3. Lanett (5-2)
The Panthers pummeled yet another opponent Friday, this time by beating Vincent 47-6 on Friday. Lanett running back D’Quez Madden and the Panthers return to action Friday at Ranburne.
4. Auburn High (6-1)
Auburn High took its lumps Friday in a 21-7 loss to Central. Quarterback Clyde Pittman and the offense got going late in the action with a late touchdown and ended the game with 148 total yards. The Tigers have a bye this week before playing at Smiths Station on. Oct. 15.
5. Notasulga (7-0)
The Blue Devils once again got their best of rival Loachapoka, this time by a 32-12 victory. Running back Tyrese McCullough did a little bit of everything and ended the night with 42 rushing yards, a 47-yard touchdown reception and had over 100 punt return yards. Notasulga travels to Maplesville on Friday.
6. Opelika (4-3)
The Bulldogs handled another important region game Friday by besting Russell County on the road 52-35. Opelika running back Kaden Cooper put together another strong game with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Opelika hosts Lee-Montgomery on Friday.
7. Glenwood (3-2)
Glenwood got the upper hand in a 21-14 victory over Monroe Academy. Cornerback AJ Harris and the Gators return to region play at Hooper on Friday.
8. Dadeville (5-1)
Dadeville added to its strong season with a 59-0 victory over Goshen. Javuntae Holley, Daquan Doss, Christian Nelson, Buster Coker and Logan Champion all scored rushing touchdowns in the blowout win. The Tigers play at Trinity on Friday.
9. Lee-Scott (4-2)
Lee-Scott has continued to impress this season with a 35-12 victory over Bessemer Academy. The Warriors’ defense was particularly impressive against the Rebels and pitched a second-half shutout to help Lee-Scott surpass its win total for all of 2020. The Warriors look to build on their impressive fall by playing at Valiant Cross.
10. Loachapoka (3-2)
Loachapoka couldn’t keep pace Friday in a 32-12 road loss. Running back Nick Farrow helped the Indians’ attack once again and helped the team tie the game 6-6 before halftime before the Blue Devils took over after the break. Loachapoka hosts Verbena on Friday.