Central-Phenix City ascends to top spot in Prep Power Poll after decisive victory

The Panthers pummeled yet another opponent Friday, this time by beating Vincent 47-6 on Friday. Lanett running back D’Quez Madden and the Panthers return to action Friday at Ranburne.

4. Auburn High (6-1)

Auburn High took its lumps Friday in a 21-7 loss to Central. Quarterback Clyde Pittman and the offense got going late in the action with a late touchdown and ended the game with 148 total yards. The Tigers have a bye this week before playing at Smiths Station on. Oct. 15.

5. Notasulga (7-0)

The Blue Devils once again got their best of rival Loachapoka, this time by a 32-12 victory. Running back Tyrese McCullough did a little bit of everything and ended the night with 42 rushing yards, a 47-yard touchdown reception and had over 100 punt return yards. Notasulga travels to Maplesville on Friday.

6. Opelika (4-3)

The Bulldogs handled another important region game Friday by besting Russell County on the road 52-35. Opelika running back Kaden Cooper put together another strong game with 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Opelika hosts Lee-Montgomery on Friday.

7. Glenwood (3-2)