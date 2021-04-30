Central-Phenix City baseball sweeps Mary G. Montgomery, advances to second round

The Central-Phenix City baseball team opened the Class 7A state tournament in style Friday.

The Red Devils took care of business in its first round matchup by sweeping Mary G. Montgomery with a 2-0 victory in Game 1 followed by a 5-0 win in Game 2. The consecutive victories pushed Central to the second round, where it will face the Dothan-Fairhope winner starting with a doubleheader next Friday.

The Red Devils made the most of the few scoring opportunities they had in Game 1 against the Vikings.

Central (32-5) struck for its only two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Center fielder Jax Yoxtheimer delivered a lead-off double to give the Red Devils some momentum, and two at-bats later he scored on an error by the Vikings catcher.

Central designated hitter Tyson Elias scored shortly thereafter on an error by the Mary G. Montgomery third baseman.

The Red Devils only logged four hits in the first game against the Vikings, but the two runs proved more than enough thanks to the team’s elite pitching.