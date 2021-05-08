Central-Phenix City baseball tops Dothan, advances to Class 7A state semifinals

Facing a chance to go to the state semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils proved they were up for the challenge Saturday.

Central took care of business in Saturday’s Game 3 against Dothan, as the Red Devils pushed across five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and never look back in an 8-4 victory. The win propels the Red Devils to the Class 7A state semifinals, where they’ll host area rival Auburn High next week.

Saturday’s win means Central is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2012.

Jax Yoxtheimer once again proved clutch for Central and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs against the Wolves. Caleb Johnson was 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, Will Cannon was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Brody Capps was 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Bryce Sanders got the start for the Red Devils and threw four innings with two hits, three runs allowed and two strikeouts. Cole Kehoe took over in the fifth inning and danced out of danger with four hits surrendered, one run allowed and four strikeouts.

Kehoe forced a flyout to right field to officially close the book on Dothan, which dropped Game 1 to the Red Devils 5-1 before storming back with an 8-4 victory to force Saturday’s series-deciding matchup.