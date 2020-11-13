Central-Phenix City beats Theodore, gets back to 7A semifinals

Zion Morris ran in the go-ahead touchdown run, the Red Devil defense held on in the precarious final minute, and Central-Phenix City advanced back to the Class 7A semifinals with 30-24 win over Theodore on Friday night.
Theodore tied the game 24-24 with just 3:07 left, before Central’s offense came through with the clutch touchdown with 1:07 to go — and before the Central defense came up with a big fourth-down sack near midfield to seal the win.
Central led 24-16 with 7:46 left in the game after a 14-yard Morris touchdown run, when Theodore powered back on a long touchdown drive capped by a score with 3:07 left. Theodore then came up with the massive game-tying two-point conversion to knot it up.
But that just set the stage for the Red Devils’ late heroics.
Trey Miles connected with Karmello English on the first play of the ensuing series to push Central right back into Theodore territory. Morris punched in the score. He scored two touchdowns while fellow running back Joseph McKay added another two.
The action was heard on the school’s radio broadcast on Mixlr.
Central is back in the state semifinals with an 8-4 record in its first season under new head coach Patrick Nix.
Through some ups and downs for the powerhouse program, the Red Devils have kept their confidence.
Central won the state championship two years ago and played for it last season, but this year, Central opened the season with a 10-point loss to Hoover and a two-point loss to Eufaula in the week that followed. The Red Devils closed the regular season with a one-point overtime loss at Class 6A’s top-ranked team, Oxford.
But last week Central powered over Fairhope 49-21 and has now topped Theodore to get to the semifinals.
Call it a reality check for the rest of the state. Central is back in the final four.
Central’s other loss came in a 29-28 epic with Auburn High on Oct. 2, which saw the Tigers unseat the Red Devils in a massive moment for football in the area.
The teams will now meet again for another epic, with a spot in the state championship on the line.
It’s the second year in a row that Central and Auburn High have locked horns in the state semifinals.
Now, Central and Auburn High will battle again for the red map — with eyes, of course, on blue.
Central 30, Theodore 24
SCORE BY QUARTERS
C — 7 7 3 13 — 30
T — 0 13 0 11 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter:
C — Joseph McKay 1 run (Noah Pell kick), 7:35.
Second quarter:
C — Joseph McKay 11 run (Noah Pell kick), 11:53.
T — 10 run (kick good), 6:21.
T — 10 pass (kick failed), 1:29
Third quarter:
C — Noah Pell 24 field goal, 7:58.
Fourth quarter:
C — Zion Morris 14 run (Noah Pell kick), 7:46.
T — 3 pass (conversion good), 3:07.
C — Zion Morris 9 run (kick failed), 1:07.
