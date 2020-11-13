Central-Phenix City beats Theodore, gets back to 7A semifinals

Zion Morris ran in the go-ahead touchdown run, the Red Devil defense held on in the precarious final minute, and Central-Phenix City advanced back to the Class 7A semifinals with 30-24 win over Theodore on Friday night.

Theodore tied the game 24-24 with just 3:07 left, before Central’s offense came through with the clutch touchdown with 1:07 to go — and before the Central defense came up with a big fourth-down sack near midfield to seal the win.

Central led 24-16 with 7:46 left in the game after a 14-yard Morris touchdown run, when Theodore powered back on a long touchdown drive capped by a score with 3:07 left. Theodore then came up with the massive game-tying two-point conversion to knot it up.

But that just set the stage for the Red Devils’ late heroics.

Trey Miles connected with Karmello English on the first play of the ensuing series to push Central right back into Theodore territory. Morris punched in the score. He scored two touchdowns while fellow running back Joseph McKay added another two.

The action was heard on the school’s radio broadcast on Mixlr.

Central is back in the state semifinals with an 8-4 record in its first season under new head coach Patrick Nix.