Central-Phenix City can’t keep up with Thompson in Class 7A state title game loss

BIRMINGHAM – The hits just kept coming for Central-Phenix City on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils struggled mightily to keep up with Thompson in the Class 7A state title game, as the Warriors reeled off the game’s first 24 points on their way to a 38-22 victory.
The loss offered a disappointing end to the season for Central, which found its offense neutralized and unable to keep up with the state’s most potent attack.
Thompson’s victory gives the Warriors their third straight state title, making them the first program to win three straight championships in the AHSAA’s Class 7A.
"I'm very proud of our team, very proud of the year we had, very proud of the way they competed," Central head coach Patrick Nix said. "Sometimes things don't go the way we want to, but I'm very proud of how they handled the situation and how they competed."
Central (13-1) found out early that the Warriors (13-1) were dangerous even without their trigger man behind center.
Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell left the action midway through the first quarter with an apparent leg injury, but backup Zach Sims was ready and willing to step up. He made the most of his very first throw of the night by connecting with Deuce Oliver, who caught the ball just outside the end zone and fell across the goal line for a 24-yard touchdown.
A Caleb Nix sack on Central’s next drive put the Red Devils behind the chains and quickly led to a three-and-out.
Once again, the Warriors made the Red Devils pay.
Central’s Lance Pitts forced a fumble on Thompson’s next drive, but the Warriors maintained possession and took advantage. Sims took the snap on third-and-17, briefly rolled to his left then fired across the middle to wide receiver Justin Pegues, who was bound and determined to reach paydirt.
Pegues caught Sims’ pass, lowered his shoulder into one would-be tackler then raced past another nearby on his way to a 26-yard touchdown.
The Sims-to-Pegues score left Central in a 14-0 hole with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.
Central moved the ball sporadically after falling behind two scores; the problem was the Red Devils failed to sustain any drives.
The Red Devils overcame one interception as they tried to keep up, but a fumble on a sack gave the Warriors another opportunity to tack on points. Central’s defenders bowed their necks on the drive, which led to Trevor Hardy’s 37-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.
Central followed with its longest drive of the first half, but again things went sideways. An 18-yard sack on third down not only doomed another Red Devils drive, but it also gave the Warriors solid field position and time to work downfield.
Once again, Thompson cashed in.
Harrell, who returned to the game early in the second quarter, showed he was none the worse for wear and orchestrated a four-play, 40-yard drive down the field. Harrell finished the drive by stepping up in the pocket to avoid the Central rush and firing to his right at Ryan Peppins, who was all alone and easily scored on the six-yard strike.
Peppins was named game MVP after reeling in seven passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
The numbers after two quarters spoke to how one-sided the title bout was proving to be.
Not only was Central outscored by 24 in the first half, but the Red Devils only managed 100 yards of offense and turned the ball over twice. The Red Devils made the situation worse by incurring nine penalties for 100 yards, which included receiving three personal fouls over the course of two plays just before halftime.
By the time Central got on the board – which happened courtesy Caleb Nix’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Karmello English with about five minutes to go in the third quarter – the game was well out of reach.
Central threatened to make things interesting with a defensive stop after the English touchdown, but an interception by Thompson’s Trevor Hardy quelled the threat of a comeback.
Harrell officially sealed the game with consecutive deep throws followed by a three-yard rushing touchdown with 9:28 to go in the game.
Harrell came right back three minutes later and threw a bomb downfield toward Peppins, who hauled in the pass and made a house call on a 73-yard reception.
Harrell ended the night 10-of-16 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Caleb Nix added Central’s final two score with a six-yard rushing touchdown followed by a 15-yard pass to Tommy Griffin with less than a minute to go in the game.
Although Caleb Nix only played two years at Central, he explained the ride along with his dad was a special one.
"I was only in school for a month [last year], COVID hit and it was crazy," Caleb Nix said. "This year we were in school, really, throughout the spring, and we were able to all be a team. We really felt like a team. We were all together.
"[Playing for my dad has] been really special. I'll definitely miss it."
Thompson 38, Central-Phenix City 22
CEN – 0 0 8 14—22
THO – 14 10 0 14—38
1st Quarter
THO – Deuce Oliver 24 pass from Zach Sims (kick good), 5:28
THO – Justin Pegues 26 pass from Zach Sims (kick good), 1:37
2nd Quarter
THO – Trevor Hardy 37 field goal, 5:17
THO – Ryan Peppins 7 pass from Conner Harrell (kick good), 1:13
3rd Quarter
CEN – Karmello English 9 pass from Caleb Nix (conversion good), 4:57
4th Quarter
THO – Conner Harrell 3 run (kick good), 9:28
THO – Ryan Peppins 73 pass from Conner Harrell (kick good), 6:28
CEN – Caleb Nix 6 run (kick good), 0:56
CEN – Tommy Griffin 15 pass from Caleb Nix (kick good), 0:15