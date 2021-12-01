Central-Phenix City can’t keep up with Thompson in Class 7A state title game loss

BIRMINGHAM – The hits just kept coming for Central-Phenix City on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils struggled mightily to keep up with Thompson in the Class 7A state title game, as the Warriors reeled off the game’s first 24 points on their way to a 38-22 victory.

The loss offered a disappointing end to the season for Central, which found its offense neutralized and unable to keep up with the state’s most potent attack.

Thompson’s victory gives the Warriors their third straight state title, making them the first program to win three straight championships in the AHSAA’s Class 7A.

"I'm very proud of our team, very proud of the year we had, very proud of the way they competed," Central head coach Patrick Nix said. "Sometimes things don't go the way we want to, but I'm very proud of how they handled the situation and how they competed."

Central (13-1) found out early that the Warriors (13-1) were dangerous even without their trigger man behind center.