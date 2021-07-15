Central-Phenix City cornerback Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway commits to Cincinnati

One of Central-Phenix City’s newest playmakers has found his home at the next level.

Central cornerback Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway committed to Cincinnati on Thursday. Hardaway, who transferred to Central this offseason from Hardaway in Columbus, Georgia, chose the Bearcats over scholarship offers from 27 other schools, including Florida, Georgia and USC.

“I want to thank my friends, family, teachers and coaches that helped me throughout this process,” Hardaway said in a video announcing his commitment. “In looking for the right school, it all came down to finding where I felt most at home at and where I felt I could be the best version of myself. With that being said, I want to announce that I’ll be shutting down my recruitment and taking my talents to the Queen City and committing to the University of Cincinnati. Go Bearcats.”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Hardaway is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 18th-best prospect in the state of Alabama and the 40th-best cornerback in the 2022 class.