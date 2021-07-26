Central-Phenix City defensive end Tomarrion Parker names top 7 schools

Central-Phenix City defensive end Tomarrion Parker has been dominant on Friday nights, and that’s led to plenty of attention from college coaches.

Parker is still in the midst of the recruiting process, but on Sunday the rising junior took time to list his top schools.

Parker named Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M as his top seven schools. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Parker made sure to note other schools could still jump in the mix, but these seven had separated themselves from the pack.

“These programs stood out by communication,” Parker said. “These schools call me every week or so and keep up with me on how I do in the weight room and even what I do outside of sports.”

Parker took time to describe what stands out about each of the seven schools.

Parker said Florida has always been one of his favorites, and he jumped at the chance to build relationships with defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kelvin Bolden. He saw Georgia as a place where the players push each other to make everyone better, and at North Carolina the coaching staff — specifically head coach Mack Brown — really impressed him.