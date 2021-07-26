Central-Phenix City defensive end Tomarrion Parker names top 7 schools

Central-Phenix City defensive end Tomarrion Parker has been dominant on Friday nights, and that’s led to plenty of attention from college coaches.
Parker is still in the midst of the recruiting process, but on Sunday the rising junior took time to list his top schools.
Parker named Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M as his top seven schools. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Parker made sure to note other schools could still jump in the mix, but these seven had separated themselves from the pack.
Top7.. pic.twitter.com/2escvobtHY— Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) July 25, 2021
“These programs stood out by communication,” Parker said. “These schools call me every week or so and keep up with me on how I do in the weight room and even what I do outside of sports.”
Parker took time to describe what stands out about each of the seven schools.
Parker said Florida has always been one of his favorites, and he jumped at the chance to build relationships with defensive line coach David Turner and assistant director of player personnel Kelvin Bolden. He saw Georgia as a place where the players push each other to make everyone better, and at North Carolina the coaching staff — specifically head coach Mack Brown — really impressed him.
Michigan’s history, meanwhile, wowed Parker and made him want to learn more about the Wolverines. He took a liking to the Penn State program as well as assistant recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis, who Parker hopes to meet soon.
The other two teams in the mix, Tennessee and Texas A&M, boast some interesting ties to Parker.
With Tennessee, Parker explained Knoxville is his hometown — his family moved a few years after he was born when his father joined the military — and that defensive analyst Levorn “Chop” Harbin and defensive line coach Rodney Garner have left him impressed.
Texas A&M, meanwhile, is attractive to Parker thanks in part to running backs coach Tommie Robinson, a fellow Central alum who has been in constant contact.
“Man, it’s great. Knowing he grew up in the same city I’m in now is amazing,” Parker said of Robinson. “We can talk about things only someone from our city would understand.”
Parker is seen as one of the state of Alabama’s top prospects in next year’s class, and for good reason. He was nearly unblockable during his sophomore season in 2020 and ended the year with 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Parker’s play earned him first team All-State and All-Area honors.
As a 2023 prospect, Parker is in no hurry to commit and said he does not have a timetable in mind to do so. He did add that when he feels he’s ready, he’ll go ahead and commit rather than wait.
Parker said his top three factors in terms of choosing a school are communication between the coaches, if they offer the degree he wants and who shows him they really want him. He explained he is interested in studying sports broadcasting and one day working for ESPN, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind it.
Parker has drawn rave reviews during his time as a Red Devil, and it’s led to a number of scholarship offers. Although he is still deciding which school is right for him, he’s not letting it take his focus off showing out for Central during his junior season.
“I’m very excited to show people I’m the best edge player in my class,” Parker said.