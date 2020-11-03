Central-Phenix City falls in final ASWA poll before playoffs

The local high school football teams didn't have much movement in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's poll after the final week of the regular season, as only one of the seven ranked area programs moved up or down.

Central-Phenix City dropped one spot to No. 8 in Class 7A after losing to Class 6A's No. 1 team, Oxford, 32-21 in overtime. The Red Devils enter the postseason with a 6-4 record and begin play at home against Fairhope, which passed them for the No. 7 spot in the rankings.

Outside of Central, it was the status quo for the other local teams. Auburn High remained at No. 6 in 7A, Opelika is still No. 4 in 6A, Lanett has maintained the No. 2 spot in 2A, Notasulga stayed firm at No. 5 in 1A, and Glenwood and Chambers Academy held onto the No. 1 and No. 6 spots in the AISA, respectively.

Central is the only local ranked team that faces a ranked team to start the postseason. As for the unranked local teams, Dadeville faces No. 7 T.R. Miller in 3A, LaFayette travels to take on No. 3 Leroy in 2A, and, in AISA, Springwood hits the road to face No. 2 Escambia Academy and Lee-Scott takes on No. 4 Bessemer Academy.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A