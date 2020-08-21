Central-Phenix City falls to Hoover in shootout

PHENIX CITY — On Friday night, the Central Red Devils experienced the full range of the highs and lows that could be expected in a blockbuster, yet quickly scheduled, showdown between two of the best teams in the state.
In Patrick Nix’s debut as the new head man in Phenix City, Central’s high-powered attack scored touchdowns on four of its first six possessions. It also fell victim to several self-inflicted wounds in the second half, while visiting Hoover’s own offense continued to fire on all cylinders.
Central fell to Hoover, 45-35, in a game that wasn’t even on the schedule until three days earlier — Central’s original season opener against Peach County (Ga.) had been nixed, while Hoover had to look for a new opponent after its matchup with Dothan was canceled.
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
Hoover @ Central 8.21.2020
The two 7A powerhouses started their 2020 campaigns with a bang, putting together a high-scoring first half that featured a combined six passing touchdowns. Central entered the break with a seven-point lead thanks to 279 yards of total offense from its two-quarterback system of senior Trey Miles and junior Caleb Nix. Hoover countered with more than 200 first-half passing yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Josh Lundy.
No matter the quarterback for the host Red Devils, passes to the imposing presence in the black No. 7 jersey were quite effective. Jackson Meeks finished the game with 13 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns, looking like the ideal candidate to carry on Central’s tradition of elite wideouts from the first drive of his senior campaign.
But while Meeks and the rest of Central’s offense looked nearly unstoppable before halftime, it did not score until its final drive of the game — when it was already down by three scores to the visiting Buccaneers. The first-game hiccups seem to come all at once for the Red Devils.
Central opened the second half offensively with a three-and-out, a turnover on downs deep in its own territory, a red-zone interception after a game-tying touchdown was called back for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a fourth-quarter fumble.
Hoover took advantage of its scoring chances, opening the second half with a game-tying touchdown courtesy of Vanderbilt running back commitment Dylan Pauley. It took over following a fourth-and-short miss from Central inside its own red zone and took its first lead of the night with 5:11 left to go in the first half.
That was a lead Hoover wouldn’t relinquish, even though it appeared to do so late in the third quarter. On fourth-and-long, Nix hit Meeks for what appeared to be a 27-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. However, officials called back the touchdown for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before the ball was scored — placing it back at the Hoover 15 for another fourth-down try. Following the conversion, Nix threw an interception in the end zone.
Hoover gave Central another chance to tie it up early in the fourth quarter after the Red Devils forced a huge turnover on downs at their own 2-yard line. Yet they fumbled the ball away, handing Hoover the perfect opportunity to go up by a crucial two scores with a short field goal.
Miles and the Central offense went three-and-out after the field goal, and Pauley delivered the final blow a few plays later with a 25-yard touchdown run. Nix engineered a scoring drive in the final minutes that was capped by a strike to Marquevious Terry, but Hoover landed on the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
Central will look to bounce back and get its first win under Patrick Nix next Friday night in a road matchup at Eufaula. It will be the first of three straight road games scheduled for the Red Devils.
Hoover 45, Central-Phenix City 35
Hoover — 7 14 14 10 — 45
Central — 14 14 0 7 — 35
First quarter
C — Jackson Meeks 18 pass from Caleb Nix (kick good), 9:57
C — Nix 19 run (kick good), 4:33
H — RJ Hamilton 11 pass from Josh Lundy (kick good), 3:41.
Second quarter
H — Joseph Buffet 21 pass from Lundy (kick good), 11:42.
C — Meeks 21 pas from Trey Miles (kick good), 9:43.
H — Hamilton 26 pass from Lundy (kick good), 7:57.
C — Meeks 33 pass from Nix (kick good), 1:02.
Third quarter
H — Dylan Pauley 5 run (kick good), 10:35.
H — Ahmari Williams 1 run (kick good), 5:11.
Fourth quarter
H — Constantine Hontzas 22 field goal, 5:40.
H — Pauley 25 run (kick good), 2:59.
C — Marquevious Terry 5 pass from Nix, 1:08,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!