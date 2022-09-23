Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle

PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win.

Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a Jaylen Epps touchdown run — but IMG Academy pulled away from there.

Head coach Patrick Nix was pleased with his team’s success and thought the Red Devils competed well, but pointed to the first-half turnover in the red zone as one big scoring opportunity his team failed to capitalize on.

Overall, though, Central held its own against a nationally touted team loaded with college prospects. The Red Devils put up 308 yards of offense to IMG’s 358 and forced as many turnovers as they gave up.

“We took our best shot, but it wasn’t quite good enough,” said Nix of his team’s overall performance. “We battled the whole game and kept it pretty much within a score.”

Of their six games thus far, this was the second-lowest scoring game of the season for the Red Devils, with the lowest being a 14-point effort in the overtime loss to Opelika.

Central’s passing was effective as Epps went 14-for-28 for 232 yards and two touchdowns, but the Ascenders run game was what made the difference. IMG went for 159 yards on the ground to the Red Devils’ 76 and with an Epps interception in the mix as well, Central couldn’t keep up.

Central returns to region play next week at Dothan.