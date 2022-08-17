Central-Phenix City football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

There’s never a rebuild out in Phenix City these days.

The Red Devils only reload.

Head coach Patrick Nix figures Central-Phenix City’s skill position players will be even better this season, even after falling just one game short of a state championship and a perfect season last year. Karmello English is back at receiver after rolling up 20 touchdowns last year as a junior, and will lead a surely explosive offense.

At quarterback, Central will be replacing Patrick’s talented son Caleb Nix, but Patrick is confident rising senior quarterback Jaylen Epps could help get Central back to the state title game.

“I believe we are better this year all around the quarterback,” he said. “I think that we are going to be better at skill positions this year. We were really good last year, but I think we’ll be even better this year at receiver, running back. Offensive line, we’ll be very, very solid. We’ve got some very experienced guys coming back up front this year.

“I think that the quarterback position as much as anything this year is going to have to be that guy that, really, as much as anything, doesn’t get us beat. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the game; just don’t get us beat. Get the ball in the right people’s hands. But the great thing is I think our quarterbacks have the ability to also win games.”

Patrick Nix said Region 2-7A is arguably the best region in the state in any classification, and the argument makes sense.

“With Opelika and Lee coming in, now we have six teams that were in the playoffs last year,” he said.

DEFENSE

In seven games last season, Central’s stellar defense allowed just seven points or less.

The Red Devils will surely be imposing again this season, and the defense only seemed to get better this season with an offseason addition:

AJ Harris, a five-star Georgia commit, transferred to Central from private Glenwood in the offseason.

“For us, being able to bring in an athlete that can not only shut down one side of the field or shut down one person, but can play so many different positions, do so many different things — so for us, it’s awesome, to bring in a guy of that caliber that can match up with anybody on the field on any Friday night,” Patrick Nix said.

Overall, entering his third season at Central after winning two state titles at Pinson Valley, Patrick Nix likes how the offseason went for the Red Devils and he says everyone is on the page with it being Year 3 in the new system.

“The leadership has been great,” he said. “But I think leadership amongst the players comes when they start feeling comfortable and when they’re empowered. And as coaches, we’ve been able to empower this group a lot more, because they do know the expectations of what we as coaches expect. We have great expectations at Central. We expect to be nationally ranked. We expect to win a state championship. We expect to go undefeated. We expect to win every game. And so, in order to do that, it’s a 365-day-a-year process, and it’s nice to have been there now, going into the third season, and have that process sort of fully installed to these guys to where that’s all they know to do on a daily basis.”

Central-Phenix City 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 vs. Hewitt-Trussville Aug. 26 at Smiths Station* Sept. 2 vs. Enterprise* Sept. 9 at Opelika* Sept. 17 at Jeff Davis* Sept. 23 vs. IMG Academy (FL) Sept. 30 at Dothan High* Oct. 7 at Lee-Montgomery* Oct. 14 vs. Auburn High* Oct. 28 at Prattville* *-denotes Region 2-7A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Patrick Nix (3rd season at CHS; 21-6, 87-28 overall record) >> Stadium: Garrett-Harrison Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 13-1 (6-0) >> Returning Starters: 8 (4 offense, 4 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: 1993, 2018