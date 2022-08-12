Central-Phenix City girls flag football: Schedule and outlook for 2022 season

As with other teams in the area, Central-Phenix City and head coach Mitchell Holt hope to spend their fall learning and growing a young flag football program.

“We were able to get some kids that played softball and basketball and soccer. Got some track athletes out there, which I think is a really good thing,” Holt said. “This year is about learning the game, trying to figure out how to compete and trying to make flag football a cool sport to play at Central.”

Nearby Georgia has had the sport going for a few years now, which helps Central in that girls may already have their eye on the game. Rather than having to pitch an entirely new sport, many have already heard of or seen it played.

“Some of their friends play over there or they played last year somewhere,” Holt said. “I think it’s a growing sport that’s only going to get better in the years to come and if we make it a priority, it can really, really grow in the next five to 10 years.”

Holt’s staff does have a leg up on the coaching side of things: flag football is entirely unlike tackle football but he has had dipped his toes in both.

“Myself and one of my assistant coaches, coach Jackson, we both coached and refereed in college,” Holt said. “We have a little bit of knowledge about what’s going on. Like I told my parents, the idea of what they watch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, if that’s what they expect, it’s a lot different.

“You just have to throw your idea of football kind of to the side because it’s football but it’s different,” Holt added. “It’s like rugby with aspects of basketball in it, as far as teamwork and things like that.”

With this week marking the first days of practice, Holt’s team has gotten to get a taste of what their fall holds. With the promise of a break from their primary sports and a new game to learn, Hold says sometimes his softball team is distracted while lifting weights because they get so excited while discussing flag football instead.

“They compete. That’s the big thing, is just compete in everything they do and you should have a chance. That’s all you can ask for,” Holt said. “I think we’re athletic enough to go out there and compete. We won’t know until we play in other teams where we stack up and crazy thing is, whatever is going on early September won’t be the same in late October.”

With the season coming in just a few short weeks, the Red Devils will soon get the opportunity to match up with other teams to see what they’re made of, then they will do it again as the season and schedule progress.

Central Red Devils 2022 girls flag football schedule Sept. 1 vs. Montgomery Catholic (scrimmage), 5.pm. Sept. 8 vs. Russell County, 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Opelika, 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Smiths Station, 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Russell County, 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Eufaula, 7 p.m. Sept. 28 vs. Vestavia Hills (at Smiths Station), 6:15 p.m. Sept. 29 at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 vs. Opelika, 5 p.m. Oct. 5 vs. Eufaula, 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Hoover, 4 p.m. Oct. 11 vs. John Caroll (at Hoover), 5 p.m. Oct. 13 vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 vs. Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 vs. Smiths Station, 5 p.m.