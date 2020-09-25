Central-Phenix City holds off late-charging Opelika in thriller

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After putting Central up earlier against Opelika on Friday thanks to two long touchdown runs, running back Joseph McKay got his chance in the final minutes to end a late Opelika rally. True to form, McKay stepped up and got the job done.

McKay reached the first-down marker on third-and-4 with 57 seconds left in the game to close out a 245-yard, two-touchdown performance for the senior tailback and close the book on Opelika in a 21-19 victory for the Red Devils. The loss served as a disappointing ending for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 21-10 midway through the third quarter on the legs of two explosive plays by McKay before charging back.

“(McKay’s touchdowns) were huge. Joe’s a great player, and he played great on those two plays. He absolutely played great,” Central head coach Patrick Nix said. “I thought we played absolutely great defense. We made some plays when we got down there and had a couple turnovers that were key for us. Joe had an incredible start to the second half, which was unreal.”

Neither offense had found much running room when McKay changed that narrative on his 12th carry of the night.