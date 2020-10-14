 Skip to main content
Central-Phenix City, Lanett move up in ASWA poll
Prep Football

Central-Phenix City, Lanett move up in ASWA poll

Lanett vs Ranburne 10.8.20

Lanett's Kadarius Zackery (3) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first half of the Panthers' game against Ranburne on Oct. 8 in Lanett.

 Adam Sparks / For the Opelika-Auburn News

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association's football poll saw two local teams move up and two local teams drop following another exciting week of action.

Central-Phenix City and Lanett were the two area teams that were on the rise this week. Central moved up one spot to No. 7 in Class 7A after beating Prattville 33-14. Lanett, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 5 in 2A after taking care of Ranburne 48-0.

On the other side of the coin was Notasulga and Chambers Academy, which each suffered their first losses of the season on Friday. Notasulga fell one spot to No. 5 in 1A after a 27-21 overtime loss to Maplesville, while Chambers fell four spots to No. 6 in AISA after losing to Edgewood 40-36.

Outside those teams moving up and down, the other three local teams in the rankings stayed firm. Auburn remains No. 3 in 7A, Opelika stays put at No. 5 in 6A and Glenwood still has the top spot in AISA.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 8-0; 276

2. Hoover; 8-0; 204

3. Auburn; 7-0; 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 154

5. Theodore; 6-1; 126

6. Daphne; 6-1; 108

7. Central-Phenix City; 5-3; 98

8. Austin; 6-1; 72

9. Fairhope; 4-2; 41

10. James Clemens; 6-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 6-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 196

3. Clay-Chalkville; 7-0; 187

4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 157

5. Opelika; 5-2; 134

6. Saraland; 6-2; 105

7. Spanish Fort; 5-2; 85

8. McGill-Toolen; 5-1; 80

9. Pelham; 7-1; 37

10. Blount; 5-3; 13

Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood (6-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (15); 6-1; 247

2. St. Paul's (5); 7-0; 214

3. Ramsay (3); 7-0; 199

4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 157

5. Guntersville; 6-0; 135

6. Alexandria; 7-0; 122

7. Pike Road; 8-0; 89

8. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 69

9. Demopolis; 7-0; 46

10. Fairview; 6-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (21); 7-0; 270

2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-0; 204

3. Mobile Chr.; 6-0; 181

4. Gordo; 6-1; 161

5. Handley; 5-0; 116

6. Etowah; 5-2; 105

7. Jacksonville; 5-3; 75

8. Madison Co.; 6-2; 55

9. Bibb Co.; 6-2; 45

10. Good Hope; 7-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273

2. Walter Wellborn; 7-0; 202

3. Flomaton (1); 7-0; 174

4. Ohatchee; 6-1; 165

5. Piedmont; 6-1; 142

6. Montgomery Aca.; 7-0; 109

7. Thomasville; 7-0; 90

8. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 74

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-2; 33

10. Opp; 7-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (14); 7-0; 246

2. Mars Hill Bible (7); 6-1; 221

3. Red Bay (2); 6-0; 185

4. Leroy; 6-1; 158

5. Lanett; 6-2; 127

6. G.W. Long; 6-0; 126

7. Spring Garden; 6-1; 79

8. Falkville; 7-0; 73

9. Clarke Co.; 6-1; 61

10. North Sand Mountain; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva Co. (6-1) 2, Colbert Co. (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Chr. (6-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22); 7-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 6-0; 209

3. Maplesville; 6-1; 184

4. Sweet Water; 4-2; 151

5. Notasulga; 5-1; 129

6. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 110

7. Florala; 7-0; 99

8. Valley Head; 7-1; 63

9. Pickens Co.; 5-2; 40

10. Berry; 6-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 7-0; 276

2. Bessemer Aca.; 5-1; 206

3. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 184

4. Jackson Aca.; 8-0; 151

5. Patrician; 6-1; 124

6. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 110

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 97

8. Abbeville Chr.; 6-1; 60

9. Edgewood; 5-2; 54

10. Macon-East; 6-2; 37

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-2) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 4, Sparta (4-2) 2.

