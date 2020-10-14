Central-Phenix City, Lanett move up in ASWA poll

This week's Alabama Sports Writers Association's football poll saw two local teams move up and two local teams drop following another exciting week of action.

Central-Phenix City and Lanett were the two area teams that were on the rise this week. Central moved up one spot to No. 7 in Class 7A after beating Prattville 33-14. Lanett, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 5 in 2A after taking care of Ranburne 48-0.

On the other side of the coin was Notasulga and Chambers Academy, which each suffered their first losses of the season on Friday. Notasulga fell one spot to No. 5 in 1A after a 27-21 overtime loss to Maplesville, while Chambers fell four spots to No. 6 in AISA after losing to Edgewood 40-36.

Outside those teams moving up and down, the other three local teams in the rankings stayed firm. Auburn remains No. 3 in 7A, Opelika stays put at No. 5 in 6A and Glenwood still has the top spot in AISA.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 8-0; 276

2. Hoover; 8-0; 204