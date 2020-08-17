Central-Phenix City, Lanett top 2020 Prep Power Poll

After an offseason unlike any that came before it, the start of the 2020 high school football season is almost here.
Starting on Thursday with a pair of games, local teams will return to the field to kick off another season under the lights. With the start of the 2020 season comes the preseason edition of the Opelika-Auburn News’ Prep Power Poll.
This year’s poll features a vote from preps writer Jordan D. Hill, Auburn University beat writer Justin Lee and digital producer Sara Palczewski. The poll will take into account the strength of each team relative to their respective classifications as well as strength of schedule and the progress they’ve made throughout the year.
Central-Phenix City returns at No. 1 after playing for the Class 7A state title last fall. Lanett, Opelika, Auburn High and Glenwood round out the top five.
Chambers Academy and Reeltown follow close behind at No. 6 and No. 7. Notasulga and Tallassee come in at No. 8 and No. 9, and Beauregard and LaFayette are tied for the 10th spot.
1. Central-Phenix City
The Red Devils’ offseason was one packed with change. In addition to the 40 seniors who graduated from the state runner-up squad last fall, head coach Jamey DuBose left for Lowndes County (Ga.) and has been replaced by former Pinson Valley head coach Patrick Nix. Luckily for Nix, his first Central squad won’t lack for talent.
Central has a pair of capable quarterbacks in senior Trey Miles and Caleb Nix — Patrick’s youngest son — as well as established playmakers in running back Joseph McKay and receiver Jackson Meeks. The defensive side of the ball holds plenty of promise as well thanks to studs such as linebacker Tony Atkins, defensive lineman Jamorey Jones and defensive back Nate Carpenter.
Central has established itself as one of the premier Class 7A programs over the last half-decade of play. Although there are plenty of question marks this year and perhaps a new way of doing things under Nix, there’s no evidence to suggest they won’t be battling for a second state championship in three years come playoff time.
2. Lanett
The Panthers put a nice exclamation point to end their time as a Class 1A team last year by going 14-0 and capturing their second state title in three years. Now, Lanett moves back to Class 2A — where it won the first of those two titles — and will try to keep the winning going with some new faces taking on bigger roles.
Lanett has the challenge of replacing the state’s Mr. Football winner in quarterback Kristian Story, who dazzled throughout his high school career and is now a true freshman defensive back at Alabama. The team has had a three-man battle at quarterback to replace him — a competition that includes Kristian’s younger brother, Caden — but the winner will benefit from the fact the team has a trio of proven receivers in Tra Abner, Larontavious Hurston and Seidrion Langston.
Kristian Story’s play last season was incredible and proved huge for Lanett, but the Panthers coming back in 2020 are eager to show they can still compete without his help. Luckily, Lanett knows what to expect from a region full of teams it is familiar with, and it doesn’t seem far-fetched to think the team has a shot to take another trip to Tuscaloosa for the title game.
3. Opelika
Last fall the Bulldogs came painstakingly close to punching their ticket to the state title game for the first time since 2016. While the team did lose some big players off that squad, the team has enough proven talent coming back to be in the fight once again.
The Bulldogs don’t lack for talented players on offense with a list that includes running backs Eric Watts, J.D. Tolbert and Kaden Cooper as well as wide receiver Will Beams, and their big men up front are all expected to be seniors who are no strangers to seeing the field. The biggest question facing the offense comes at quarterback after the graduation of Brody Davis. Defensively, Opelika has several ferocious defenders coming back such as defensive lineman Ja’Kai Stephens, linebackers Taylor Love and Kevin Lilly and defensive backs Jarell Stinson and Tori Roberts.
Opelika hasn’t hesitated to schedule the best of the best over the last few years, and the tough competition the Bulldogs have played have helped them compete among the best of the best. Even with the questions that need answered, head coach Erik Speakman and the Bulldogs should by no means be slept on in Class 6A.
4. Auburn High
The Auburn High Tigers have established a yearly tradition of having hard-nosed defenses along with dangerous offenses capable of breaking big players under head coach Adam Winegarden’s time at the helm. This year, it looks likely that tradition will continue once again.
The Tigers lost a few big names from its 2019 team that reached the Class 7A semifinals, but the players coming back have them poised to compete in the state’s highest classification yet again. Defensively, linemen Cameron Reese and Lee Gregg are back after stellar junior years and will be joined in the second level by Sam Snyder, J.T. Rogers and Brad Harper and behind them by Noah Warren, Amaury Hutchinson and Quay Nelms. Auburn must find a replacement for do-it-all back Aaron Diggs, but the rest of the offense seems set with quarterbacks Matthew Caldwell and Patrick McGlon and receivers Zay Ray and Bryson Clague.
Auburn has found itself in a region steeped with top-tier talent, and even though the competition level is fierce the Tigers have risen to the occasion again and again. Given the potential of the players on this year’s squad, it seems safe to say 2020 won’t be any different.
5. Glenwood
Last year the goal for the Glenwood Gators was to reach the AISA Class AAA state title game, and the team did just that. This time, however, the goal is to get there and win a championship, something that seems quite possible given the wealth of talent they have returning.
It all starts at running back with Kye Robichaux, who dazzled in his first season with the team a year ago and seems prepared to do even more this time around. Quarterback Jackson Griner brings a rare athleticism that makes him truly dangerous behind center. On the other side, defensive lineman Trent Edwards, linebacker B.J. Snellgrove and defensive backs Tariq Maple and Austin Ondrusek are expected to be big contributors.
Slowly but surely, Gibson has helped build the Gators build into a Class AAA team that is prepared to take on anyone at any time. Glenwood will be tested — especially early in the season — but any bumps along the way will surely only make the Gators better.
6. Chambers Academy
After being downright dominant in AISA’s Class A and making it to the state title game for five straight years, the Rebels will face a whole new world this fall as a Class AA member. Even with those unknowns ahead, Chambers has enough talent coming back to be in the mix once again.
The Chambers offense starts and stops with senior quarterback Payton Allen, who proved himself last year to be a capable dual-threat player and was instrumental in the Rebels’ offense being so dangerous. Allen is expected to show off his arm more this fall than he did one year ago, and that will be in part due to some new transfers to the program as well as Josh Holliday, the team’s leading receiver in 2019.
Chambers has been the most consistent Class A program over the last few years, and its 2018 championship proved as much. Even with the team moving up to a higher classification, you can expect the Rebels to be fighting for another trip to Troy when the time comes.
7. Reeltown
Reeltown’s magical 2019 season ended just one game short of a state championship, but that loss couldn’t take away from all the accomplishments from last fall. If they are going to do something similar in 2020, they’ll do so with some new names in a new classification of competition.
Reeltown moves up to Class 3A for the first time in program history and has several positions in which players will have to step up in a big way this fall. With former quarterback Iverson Hooks gone to Pike Road, the team has a pair of players fighting to replace him in Logan Lee and Gabe Bryant. Elsewhere, head coach Matt Johnson expects Johnny Brown, Juicy Hughley and Tyvon Waver to contribute at running back and for Marcus Haynest to be one of the team’s primary receiving targets.
Reeltown has a real challenge in replacing the production of players such as tight end/linebacker Eric Shaw, running back Cameron Faison and linebacker Trey Hughley. Even if it doesn’t happen overnight, the Rebels still have enough pieces in order to still be in the mix in Class 3A.
8. Notasulga
The Notasulga Blue Devils held firm in Class 1A this offseason while region rival Lanett moved up a classification. But in order for the Blue Devils to break through in 2020, they’ll have another championship contender to deal with.
While Notasulga no longer has Lanett on its schedule, it will now have to deal with Maplesville — a perennial championship contender — within its region. Luckily for Notasulga, it has considerable talent coming back on offense in quarterbacks Walter Tatum and Elijah Rogers as well as running backs Terel Crayton, Tyrique McCuller and Skyler Trimble. Jhaden Moore and Keith Heard will be counted on to contribute on a defense that will also feature Tatum and Jayquan Lindsay in the secondary and Jerel Crayton at linebacker.
Notasulga still has a ways to go before its first game, as the Blue Devils won’t take the field until Sept. 4 against Autaugaville. Even still, this year’s team has enough proven players to have the squad in position to put together a truly impressive campaign.
9. Tallassee
For two straight years, the Tallassee Tigers have come up one win short of a postseason berth. Given the players coming back for 2020, it seems likely they won’t be on the outside looking in this time around.
Tallassee returns starting quarterback Tyler Ellis, who made real strides as a freshman last season and promises to take the next step this fall. He’ll have Clayten Gough, Jalyn Daniels, and Marciano Smith at running back and Damonta Washington and Thomas Battles at receiver as well as an experienced group up front in Trace Meeks, Jowon McCurty, Logan Thompkins and Hunter Hammock.
The Tigers’ inability to reach the postseason the last two years has not been for a lack of talent. Thanks to the experience coming back, it seems like this year’s seniors are in good position to snap the streak.
T-10. Beauregard
The Beauregard Hornets grinded their way through a 1-9 season last year in which a number of ninth-graders were forced into starting roles. Although those times were not very enjoyable in the moment, they should prove to pay major dividends for the Hornets this fall.
Beauregard has several players who can be counted on to make big plays in 2020, and it starts on defense. Linebacker Trent Jones is coming off a 114-tackle season one year ago and is expected to command one side of the defense while 6-foot-5 defensive lineman Eston Harris — who has quickly become a high-rising SEC recruit — will handle the other. Jones and Harris will be joined by the likes of defensive end Justin Smith and defensive back Cameron Hodges as key players on that side.
Beauregard took its lumps last fall, but there’s no doubt the returning Hornets are better for it. Once the season is underway, expect the Hornets to be in contention in Class 5A.
T-10. LaFayette
LaFayette has a new man leading the way this fall in Greensboro’s Juan Williams. Even with Williams now calling the shots, it seems like a safe bet the Bulldogs will be a team to watch once again.
The Bulldogs are still deciding on their quarterback entering the fall but bring back a talented running back in Joshua Combs, who backed up Keandre Peterson last season. LaFayette’s three big men up front are Antavious Woody, Jquavious Green and Julius Bullard, and they are also expected to contribute on defense along with linebackers Daniel and Damarcus Holloway.
LaFayette faces a tough task ahead when it comes to region play thanks to bitter rival Lanett, but the Bulldogs are still well set to make some real noise come Friday nights this fall.
