Central-Phenix City once again faces off with Thompson for Class 7A state title

Although the matchup in Wednesday’s AHSAA Class 7A state championship game is nothing new, this year’s edition of the game promises to be.

Central-Phenix City (13-0) and Thompson (12-1) are set for their third showdown for the state title in four years, though the Red Devils’ program is noticeably different compared to when the two squads last met in 2019. Central has gotten itself back to the Super 7 with an overhauled team led by second-year head coach Patrick Nix, who is looking for the third state championship of his coaching career.

When the two teams square off at 7 p.m. CT in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, it will be the culmination of countless hours of work by the Red Devils over the last two years.

Nix’s first year in Phenix City had its growing pains in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly limited the time Central’s new coaches could spend with their players. Those issues were minimized in 2021, which gave Nix the sense early on this group could be an extraordinary one.