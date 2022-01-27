Central-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix to walk on at Clemson

The younger Nix believes his experience in the AHSAA’s highest classification and playing with and against elite talent will help with his transition to college football.

“The jump is still going to be big, yes, but it's as small of a jump as I can make from high school because I played at the highest level,” Nix said. “Just playing here, it really sets you up for success just as far as playing that competition. It's not as big of a jump and learning curve when you get to the next level.”

Patrick Nix applauded his son’s work on the field and in the classroom and said seeing his youngest son have this dream come true was awesome. Caleb Nix’s move to Clemson will certainly make for a busy fall for the Nix family, with Patrick still coaching at Central and oldest son Bo set to play at Oregon.

Nix delivered several big moments during his two years at Central and overcame significant obstacles to find his home at the next level. While he knows he has plenty of work ahead, he has his sights set on truly making a difference at Clemson.

“Academically, I'm going to come in and I'm going to do my best. My goal is to make a 4.0, so I'm bringing that. I'm going to be the best teammate and leader in the locker room,” Nix said. “[I want to] just be the best at whatever my role becomes and just find that role and just do it the best that I can and try to bring all things positive to Clemson football.”