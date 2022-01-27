Central-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix to walk on at Clemson

Central-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix is set to join one of college football’s top programs.
Nix announced Thursday he will be a preferred walk-on at Clemson. The 6-foot, 200-pound Nix previously received scholarship offers from five schools, including UL-Monroe, Troy and Samford.
“I really liked Clemson just as a university alone – not even including football,” Nix said. “I got to go on an unofficial visit. I really loved their coaching staff. I really love what they do not only on the field but off the field as a player and as an individual.
“I think it'll be a great place for me. It's a family environment, and I think I'll just really enjoy the school itself and football.”
Nix’s father, Central head coach Patrick Nix, spoke about how frustrating the recruiting process was with many teams saving scholarships for either a fifth-year player or an option in the transfer portal. What opened doors for Nix, his father explained, was his strong academics, which convinced schools such as Clemson to offer him a PWO role.
“At the end of the day, through his academics and his athletic ability combined, I think he was able to find the right fit for him and the place that is going to be best for him in the long run,” Patrick Nix said.
Patrick Nix added Clemson has talked to his son about playing quarterback, wide receiver or defensive back, which will allow him to fill whatever is a true need on the roster.
Caleb Nix came to Central with his father in 2020 and spent two years playing quarterback with the team. He split quarterback duties with Trey Miles as a junior but took the reins in 2021 and truly shined.
Nix’s big plays added up over the 14-game season, leaving the senior with 2,897 passing yards and 38 touchdowns along with 639 rushing yards and 12 more scores. His performances not only helped Central set a new school record for points in a season (586), but it helped Nix cement himself as the new standard in several of the program’s passing and total offense categories.
Nix’s efforts helped Central win 13 games and reach the Class 7A state title game for the third time in four seasons. He was honored after the season as the O-A News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
“Him being able to run it and throw it and make decision and all that was just invaluable,” Patrick Nix said. “Obviously we had good players around him, and he was able to get it to them and use them in the right ways. Then his ability of being able to run the football I think gave us a whole different dimension.”
The younger Nix believes his experience in the AHSAA’s highest classification and playing with and against elite talent will help with his transition to college football.
“The jump is still going to be big, yes, but it's as small of a jump as I can make from high school because I played at the highest level,” Nix said. “Just playing here, it really sets you up for success just as far as playing that competition. It's not as big of a jump and learning curve when you get to the next level.”
Patrick Nix applauded his son’s work on the field and in the classroom and said seeing his youngest son have this dream come true was awesome. Caleb Nix’s move to Clemson will certainly make for a busy fall for the Nix family, with Patrick still coaching at Central and oldest son Bo set to play at Oregon.
Nix delivered several big moments during his two years at Central and overcame significant obstacles to find his home at the next level. While he knows he has plenty of work ahead, he has his sights set on truly making a difference at Clemson.
“Academically, I'm going to come in and I'm going to do my best. My goal is to make a 4.0, so I'm bringing that. I'm going to be the best teammate and leader in the locker room,” Nix said. “[I want to] just be the best at whatever my role becomes and just find that role and just do it the best that I can and try to bring all things positive to Clemson football.”