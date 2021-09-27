Central-Phenix City, Russell County make major moves in Prep Power Poll

Several local teams stood out from the rest in a busy Week 6 of non-region action.
Area teams went 6-7 this week, with splits occurring between Lee-Scott Academy/Springwood, LaFayette/Dadeville, Opelika/Central-Phenix City and Russell County/Beauregard.
This week was a popular bye week for local squads. Valley, Tallassee, Beulah, Reeltown and Glenwood did not play this week.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 7:
1. Auburn High (6-0)
The Tigers took care of business Friday with a 42-21 victory over Bob Jones. Auburn defensive back Carson Yancy helped Auburn take the game over just after halftime by running a kick back for a touchdown. Auburn hosts Central-Phenix City on Friday in a highly-anticipated region showdown.
2. Central-Phenix City (6-0)
The Red Devils made quick work of Opelika by putting up 31 first-half points in a 38-7 victory. Quarterback Caleb Nix added another strong performance to his senior year by throwing for 169 yards and three touchdowns, each of which went to a different receiver. Central plays at Auburn on Friday.
3. Chambers Academy (5-1)
The Rebels played Pike Liberal Arts tight on Friday but ultimately came up short against the defending AISA Class AAA state champions by a 21-18 score. Chambers wide receiver TY Trammell and the Rebels are off this week before hosting Edgewood Academy on Oct. 8.
4. Lanett (4-2)
The Panthers fell in dramatic fashion Friday when Handley’s extra point late in the fourth quarter made the difference in a 19-18 loss for Lanett. Lanett running back D’Quez Madden added to his strong season by scoring three touchdowns against the Tigers. Lanett hosts Vincent on Friday.
5. Notasulga (6-0)
The Blue Devils picked up a victory via forfeit this week against Ellwood Christian. Notasulga running back Jerel Crayton and his teammates host rival Loachapoka in a pivotal region game Friday.
6. Opelika (3-3)
The Bulldogs had a tough go of it Friday in a 38-7 loss to Central. Opelika running back Kaden Cooper ran hard throughout the loss and ended the night with 60 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs will try and get back on track at Russell County on Friday.
7. Glenwood (3-2)
The Gators had a bye week this week. Cornerback AJ Harris and his teammates return to action Friday when they travel to Monroe Academy for a non-region game.
8. Dadeville (4-1)
The Tigers pulled off some late magic Friday when running back Javuntae Holley scored with 41 seconds to go to top LaFayette in a 15-12 thriller. Dadeville returns to region play at Goshen on Friday.
9. Loachapoka (3-1)
Loachapoka made quick work of Talladega County Central in a 52-8 victory Friday. Loachapoka running back Nick Farrow showed out once again, and his night was highlighted by two rushing touchdowns of 66 and 99 yards, respectively. The Indians travel to rival Notasulga on Friday.
10. Russell County (5-1)
The Warriors worked their way past an early 14-7 deficit by scoring 35 unanswered points in a 42-14 victory. Russell County quarterback Robert Calhoun showed out and ended the night with 223 passing yards and three touchdowns. Russell County hosts region foe Opelika on Friday.