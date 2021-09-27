Central-Phenix City, Russell County make major moves in Prep Power Poll

3. Chambers Academy (5-1)

The Rebels played Pike Liberal Arts tight on Friday but ultimately came up short against the defending AISA Class AAA state champions by a 21-18 score. Chambers wide receiver TY Trammell and the Rebels are off this week before hosting Edgewood Academy on Oct. 8.

4. Lanett (4-2)

The Panthers fell in dramatic fashion Friday when Handley’s extra point late in the fourth quarter made the difference in a 19-18 loss for Lanett. Lanett running back D’Quez Madden added to his strong season by scoring three touchdowns against the Tigers. Lanett hosts Vincent on Friday.

5. Notasulga (6-0)

The Blue Devils picked up a victory via forfeit this week against Ellwood Christian. Notasulga running back Jerel Crayton and his teammates host rival Loachapoka in a pivotal region game Friday.

6. Opelika (3-3)

The Bulldogs had a tough go of it Friday in a 38-7 loss to Central. Opelika running back Kaden Cooper ran hard throughout the loss and ended the night with 60 yards and one touchdown. The Bulldogs will try and get back on track at Russell County on Friday.

7. Glenwood (3-2)