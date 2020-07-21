Central-Phenix City’s Bobby Wright to retire after 2020-2021 season

Wright stepped away from coaching football in 2010.

Wright is far from the only winning coach in the family, as his wife Carolyn has been at the helm of Central’s girls basketball program since 1991. Both are members of the AHSAA Hall of Fame, and the two have combined for more wins on the hardwood than any other husband-wife duo in Alabama state history.

“My whole life and Carolyn’s for the past 30 years have pretty much been the same: we go to church, we come to Central High School it seems and then come home,” Wright said. “In terms of family, this has been my family, Central High School and Phenix City. I’ve made some great friends — lasting friends forever. “

Morales, meanwhile, is in his 12th year at Central and has served in various roles, including his current one as head wrestling coach.

“It’s been a long-standing goal for me. To be able to fill in his shoes is obviously going to be kind of hard, but I have my own set of expectations, goals and things I want to achieve,” Morales said. “We’re just going to keep rolling and delivering exceptional results. That’s the name of the game.”

With Morales taking over as A.D., Wright explained his main advice to his replacement was to always keep the kids first.