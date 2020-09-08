Central-Phenix City’s Jackson Meeks commits to Georgia

Central-Phenix City has become a hotbed for talented wide receivers to show off their skills before going to the next level. On Tuesday, Jackson Meeks took the first step in continuing that tradition.
Meeks announced his commitment to Georgia, joining the Bulldogs as the team’s 16th commit in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Meeks had six other scholarship offers from schools such as Ole Miss, West Virginia and Appalachian State.
Gods Plan🐶🔴!!#GoDawgs @Coach_Hankton @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/um7fl72zVM— •Jack• (@_7JMEEKS) September 8, 2020
Meeks committed to the Bulldogs after receiving an offer from the team on Aug. 25.
“Georgia gave me a chance, and now I’m a Bulldog. Ever since they offered, I felt nothing but love. (Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) is my guy, and I’m ready to get started,” Meeks told Rivals.com. “I made my first trip to Athens this weekend, and the vibe was unreal. Coach Kirby, thank you for the opportunity. I committed to Georgia because the fan base is amazing. I had a great connection with the coaches, and the history is unmatched.”
Meeks is considered a three-star receiver per 247 Sports’ composite ratings and is the 60th overall prospect in Alabama’s Class of 2021.
Meeks was counted on to step up as Central’s No. 1 receiver this fall after E.J. Williams graduated and enrolled at Clemson, and he did not let his team down. Meeks wowed in the Red Devils’ season-opening loss to Hoover, as he had 13 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top Class 7A programs in the state.
Meeks followed that up with a strong showing against Eufaula in Week 2 and then a 113-yard performance in Central’s victory over Smiths Station on Friday.
Meeks is in line to follow the same path of Williams and Justyn Ross, who was also a Central standout who has impressed at Clemson.
