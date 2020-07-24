Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay named to MaxPreps Preseason team

Last fall, Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay made it a habit of breaking off big runs and setting the pace for the Red Devils’ offense. Thanks to those performances, he’s received some real recognition in the lead-up to his senior season.

McKay was selected to MaxPreps’ Preseason All-State second team on Thursday. McKay was one of three running backs selected to the second team and one of 56 total players chosen by the high school sports website.

McKay received the honors after a stellar junior season for Central. In his first year as the Red Devils’ lead running back, McKay took 186 carries for 1,333 yards and 20 touchdowns for a Central team that averaged 37.1 points per game.

With McKay’s help, the Red Devils won 12 games and played for the Class 7A state title for the second straight year. Even with his success, McKay took no solace in those efforts after the team lost in the championship game.

“(There weren’t any personal highlights) because we didn’t win the championship,” McKay said. “If we had won the championship, then it would have been my favorite game.”