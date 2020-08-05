Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay set to pace rushing attack

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leading up to the start of the high school football season, the Opelika-Auburn News will run features on this year’s Super 8 Seniors. Today: Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay.
Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay doesn’t take anything when it comes to football lightly.
McKay has been a bowling ball of a back for the Red Devils ever since his freshman age, and he’s only gotten better with age. The quiet, reserved McKay loudly announces his presence at game time, and with every touch of the ball comes the same mindset.
“Every time I get the ball, I'm looking to punish somebody and score. That's about it,” McKay said.
McKay has done plenty of that in his first three years, and with his senior year soon approaching he doesn’t intend to break the trend.
McKay knew entering 2019 his responsibilities at Central had kicked up a notch.
After serving as the second-string back behind A’Montae Spivey in 2017 and 2018, McKay had made a name for himself by breaking off big plays while Spivey shouldered most of the love. Last fall, however, Spivey had moved on having signed at Arkansas, leaving it to Spivey to show he was Central’s next breakout ball carrier.
Looking back, McKay said he wasn’t anxious about what was being asked of him. Of course, it didn’t hurt that he had learned alongside an SEC back before he graduated.
“I felt like it helped me grow fast. It was about getting in and plugging and playing. They put me out there, and there never was a problem like being scared or nothing,” McKay said. “(A'Montae) helped me out with the small things. There were small things I picked up from watching him.”
Those small things added up to big moments throughout McKay’s junior year. The formula week after week for Central was simple: get the ball to Spivey, watch him take off for a few touchdowns, pull him out of the game then cruise to another win.
Statistically, the strategy was a bit of a detriment to McKay — fewer carries means fewer scoring opportunities, after all — but that was hardly noticeable in the numbers. McKay was well on his way to a 1,333-yard and 20-touchdown season as the Red Devils rolled through the regular season and the first three rounds of the playoffs.
“Joseph is a tremendous player. He’s a power back with speed. He’s a guy who really doesn’t know how good he could be. Man, he’s a natural runner. He’s got great vision and great power,” former Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “He’s going to be a back that can play in the SEC. He’s got size, and he’s got speed … Joseph had been that 1B (back) for about two years. He just stepped up last year to the 1A role, but it didn’t mean much other than the fact that he walked out there at the beginning of the game. What Joseph could pull off was really big, too.”
Those postseason victories sent McKay and Central back to the Class 7A title game, where the team had a chance to repeat as champions. The outcome, however, wasn’t quite so sweet, as McKay was hemmed in with only eight carries and 70 yards and Central fell to Thompson 40-14.
Anyone who is unsure about McKay’s commitment to winning needs only to ask him about his junior season. His thoughts on 2019 are cut and dry: as enjoyable as some of his big games were, they were all for naught since Central didn’t repeat.
“(I don’t have a favorite moment) because we didn't win the championship. If we had won the championship, then it would have been my favorite game,” McKay said. “I think about it every day, us in the championship and losing. We took the L. That's it. It's nothing specific — just that we took the L.”
McKay admitted he didn’t feel like he gave his all last offseason as far as getting in game shape, which has helped motivate him during this year’s unusual offseason. McKay and the Red Devils have also faced the challenge of learning new head coach Patrick Nix, who didn’t need much time to recognize how talented his new tailback is.
Nix said he didn’t need to dive into film from 2019 to understand McKay’s potential and how important he could be in Nix’s first Central squad.
“I think he’s much more of a complete back than people realize as far as being able to run routes, catch the ball, run, block and really do everything. Those are kind of hard to find these days,” Nix said. “You can find the guy who might be a little bit small and quick and has great speed, or you might find the guy that’s a big back. You don’t find very often a guy with his kind of size, speed, athleticism and hands. He is that complete type of back.”
McKay was like many other players playing catch-up once team workouts finally began. Even when he was away from the team, he stayed occupied by working out with his father or running on his own, again leaning on the motto that the small things mount up to something big.
McKay has scholarship offers from several major schools — including Alabama, LSU and Florida State — but frankly, McKay isn’t keen on wasting much energy on thinking about Saturdays yet. His mind is solely set on his senior year, specifically righting what he felt was a wrong in that championship game loss.
“If I don't win a championship, I get angry. I don't care what I did (if we don't win it), for real,” McKay said. I just worry about my team right now, Central. (Winning it again) would be great. Nobody's done it twice, so yeah.”
