Central-Phenix City’s run of region titles ended last fall. Can the Red Devils bring it back?

“Overall, I don't think you can even compare the two years, to be honest with you. I think last year was such a crazy year with walking in and inheriting some of the staff and some of the players that you really don't know, and then when you go into COVID you don't get to know them and all of a sudden you're playing with them. This year I think that obviously us as a staff being around each other and players being around each other, I think it's been so much better and so much more fun with building those relationships and getting to know everybody.”

– Patrick Nix, Central head coach