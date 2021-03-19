Central-Phenix City tabs Athens’ Charles Burkett as boys basketball coach

The Central-Phenix City boys basketball team will have a new coach for the first time since 1989 when the Red Devils hit the court next winter.

Central officially hired Athens head coach Charles Burkett on Thursday. Burkett replaces legendary coach Bobby Wright, who had led the Red Devils since 1989 and is set to retire at the end of the school year after 35 years at Central.

Burkett spent one season at Athens, during which time the Golden Eagles went 9-14 per MaxPreps and did not reach the Class 6A state tournament after losing to Madison County in the Area 16-6A tournament semifinals.

Burkett’s one-year stint at Athens followed a successful 14-year run as the head coach at Hoover.

The Buccaneers were highly effective under Burkett’s watch, as he posted a 313-129 record during his time there. His most successful season came in 2014-15, when Hoover took care of business throughout the winter and ended the year by taking down two-time defending state champion Mountain Brook 50-43 to give Hoover its first state title in program history.

The Buccaneers’ run to a state championship marked their fourth Final Four trip under Burkett. He previously guided Saks to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2005 and the title game the following season.