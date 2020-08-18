Central-Phenix City to host Hoover in season opener

After meeting in Montgomery to open the 2019 season, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils and Hoover Buccaneers will face off to begin 2020, too.
Central announced on Tuesday that it will host Hoover on Friday for the season-opening game for both teams. The late change of plans for both sides comes after Hoover’s would-be opener against Dothan was canceled.
August 19, 2020
Central will be looking for revenge against Hoover after last season’s AHSAA Kickoff Classic. The two sides battled back and forth during a rain-soaked Friday night, but ultimately the Bucs got the last laugh on a last-second field goal to take a 17-14 victory.
Hoover leads Central 3-0 in all-time meetings with victories in 2019, 2016 and 1978. Friday’s meeting will be the first time Hoover has played in Phenix City for a regular-season game.
Central had previously planned to host Peach County (Ga.) on Sept. 21, but the GHSA’s decision to move its season back two weeks led to that game’s cancellation. The Red Devils had then planned to hold an intra-squad scrimmage before the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opened up.
General admission tickets for the game will go on sale for the home side at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday for $10 per ticket on GoFan.com. The road-team allotment is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. CT Thursday.
No tickets will be available at the gate. Everyone who attends is required to wear a mask.
Friday’s matchup will mark the debut of Central head coach Patrick Nix. The game is set for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff.
