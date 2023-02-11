It took until the third matchup to do it, but on a bigger stage and with a championship on the line, the Central-Phenix City took down Auburn High 59-56 in the Area 4-7A tournament championship game on Saturday night.

Having already lost to the Tigers twice in the regular season, the Red Devils came in with a different approach that ultimately made the difference.

“We knew, regardless of what happened, whether we’re up, they’re up, it was going to come down to the last second so we were poised and ready,” said Central head coach Charles Burkett. “I’ve got five sophomores as my core group but the experience we had in the first couple games really helped.”

For their efforts, junior Cam Coleman, senior Quintavious Billingsley and sophomore Dezmond Williams were named to the all-area tournament team, with sophomore Jacoby Hill securing MVP honors. For the Tigers it was junior Dash Thomas, sophomore Tabari Allen and senior Ja’Keith Carr on the all-area tournament team.

Hill put up 17 points in the final, shooting 50% from the field and snagging four rebounds.

“We tried to minimize the mistakes, just trying not to make too much of a big deal about it,” Burkett said. “Just focus them on getting them in the game and I think our leadership won out.”

Both times the two teams had played, it came down to either the final seconds or overtime. Burkett knew if his team was going to win, it wouldn’t necessarily take any kind of different effort: “Once we match their effort, I think the best team will win.”

Carr had a big night for the Tigers, putting up 26 points

Carr managed to tie the game up at 49 with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Central had more in the tank.

Quintavious Billingsley, clutch when he needed to be, hit five free throws in the fourth quarter alone to lock things up.

“They got the person who was hot to make the shots,” said Auburn High coach Chris Brandt.

“They have a lot of weapons and you just don’t know who’s on and tonight it was (Billingsley’s) night. He was taking us to the hole. He played an excellent game tonight.”

Following Carr’s tying shot, the Red Devils went up by two and had the opportunity to calm down as Auburn scrambled to make something happen.

The Tigers even managed to come within one with 32.2 seconds remaining in the game. The Tigers got up a 3-point attempt and even drove at one point to try and score in the paint, but came up empty.

Both teams will advance to the regional round of the Class 7A playoffs next week.