Central-Phenix wide receiver Karmello English names top five schools

After a record-setting junior year, Central-Phenix City star wide receiver Karmello English has narrowed down his college options to five.

Nearby Auburn University is one of them.

English announced his top five schools Monday on his Twitter, and four of the five schools are from the SEC. English’s list of schools consist of Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida and Penn State.

The rising senior is one of Alabama’s top prospects and is rated as a four-star wide receiver by 247Sports. English is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver, No. 10 player in Alabama and the No. 102 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

English finished his junior season with 70 receptions for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns, all of which were school records.

English was instrumental in Central’s run to the 7A state championship game last season as the Red Devils finished the season 13-1 and were a perfect 6-0 in Region 2-7A.

The lone loss for Central came in the state championship where the Red Devils lost 38-22 to perennial power Thompson. Despite the loss, English still caught a touchdown pass in the state championship game.

Currently, Auburn has two commits in its class of 2023 with three-star Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and 4-star safety Terrance Love from Fairburn, Ga., committed.

Joiner is the No. 17 offensive lineman in the class of 2023, No. 20 prospect in Alabama and the No. 295 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Love is the No. 16 safety in the class of 2023, No. 17 player in Georgia and the No. 182 player in the class of 2023.