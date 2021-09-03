Central rolls over Smiths Station in Backyard Brawl

PHENIX CITY – Central quarterback Caleb Nix and wide receiver Karmello English linked up for three touchdowns and the Red Devils shut out Smiths Station 56-0 on Friday in the Backyard Brawl.

“Both of them are special players,” Central head coach Patrick Nix said. “I think Caleb knows exactly what Melo is going to do and Melo knows exactly what Caleb is thinking.”

Running back Jordan Moultrie got the scoring started for the Red Devils with a 52-yard rushing touchdown with 11:25 left in the first quarter. He raced for another 92-yard score later in the first half, as Central’s offense exploded out of the gates.

After Moultrie’s rushing TD, Central took to the air for its next score as Caleb Nix tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver English with 8:28 left in the first.

With 10:47 left in the second quarter, Moultrie raced away for his 92-yard touchdown to give Central a 21-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, the Central defense picked off Smiths Station with 7:33 left in the second quarter. The interception was the first of two that the Red Devils forced in the complete win.