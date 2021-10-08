Central routs Prattville, clinches region championship

PHENIX CITY — Central-Phenix City routed Prattville 42-21 on Friday night to clinch the Region 2-7A championship.

It’s the seventh region championship for the Red Devils in eight years.

“It is expected,” Central head coach Patrick Nix sid. “That’s what we expected at the beginning of the year to be in this same position that we are in right now. That’s why we work, that’s why we do what we do.”

Within the first minute of the game the Red Devils were up 14-0. Following a takeaway interception by Jonquis Hardaway, quarterback Caleb Nix threw a fade to Jaimel Johnson to go up two scores. Hardaway would pick up two more interceptions later in the evening.

Prattville responded with a 3-yard run by Albert Taggart. However, the Red Devils continued to extend their lead with two more touchdowns to close the first quarter with a 28-7.

The second quarter is where the Red Devils found their drives stalling with a missed field goal and two interceptions by Nix, allowing the Lions to cut the lead to 28-14 going into halftime.

Central would be back to firing on all cylinders in the second half as Karmello English hauled in a 36-yard pass from Nix to pull away from the Lions.