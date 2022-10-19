Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings

Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night.

Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.

Central might feel slighted. Hoover is No. 2. Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 in the season opener Central just beat Auburn High convincingly, 38-17.

But no matter: Soon, the sportswriter rankings will give way to playoff seedings, and Central will be looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in Region 2-7A with a win over Prattville on Oct. 28 — which would lock up a home playoff game for the Red Devils in the first round, and sure up home-field advantage against Auburn High should the teams rematch in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The same goes for teams all across the area, as the weather turns and the playoff approaches. “You want to be around when the grass is brown,” they say. Teams now are focused on locking in their playoff positioning with just two weeks left in the regular season.

All told, eight area teams were ranked in the latest ASWA rankings. Auburn High fell to No. 4 after its first lost. In Class 5A, Beauregard fell out of the state’s top 10 after a disappointing loss to Central-Clay County, but the Hornets are more focused on their No. 2 seed in Region 4-5A and their home game in the first round of the playoffs.

In Class 3A, Dadeville is No. 7, still undefeated at 7-0.

Reeltown is No. 5 in Class 2A, now 6-1 and undefeated within the classification.

With a disappointing loss to Maplesville with region championship implications, Loachapoka suffered its first defeat of the season, but the Indians are still ranked No. 10 in the newest Class 1A poll.

In the AISA poll, all the area teams stayed put: Lee-Scott is still No. 2 behind top-ranked Patrician. Chambers Academy is No. 4 and Glenwood is No. 6.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (16); 7-2; 217

2. Hoover (2); 8-1; 169

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 161

4. Auburn; 7-1; 129

5. Fairhope; 7-1; 112

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 96

7. Austin; 7-2; 68

8. Prattville; 6-2; 63

9. Enterprise; 5-3; 30

10. Florence; 7-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-4) 4, Dothan (5-3) 3, Foley (5-3) 3, Tuscaloosa Co. (5-3) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202

2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-1; 173

3. Theodore; 8-0; 148

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 9-0; 134

5. Mountain Brook (1); 7-1; 125

6. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 108

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 65

8. Center Point; 7-1; 49

9. Gardendale; 6-2; 36

10. Carver-Montgomery; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Homewood (6-2) 10, Helena (6-2) 6, Pinson Valley (5-3) 6, Benjamin Russell (6-2) 4, Fort Payne (7-1) 1, Spanish Fort (6-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 8-0; 228

2. Leeds; 8-0; 165

3. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 136

4. Ramsay; 7-2; 117

5. Moody; 8-1; 110

6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 105

7. Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 66

8. Arab; 8-1; 55

9. Demopolis; 8-1; 32

10. Charles Henderson; 7-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-2) 20, Fairview (7-1) 15, Beauregard (7-1) 5, Central-Clay Co. (6-2) 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 214

2. Anniston (3); 8-0; 173

3. Andalusia (1); 9-0; 161

4. Priceville; 9-0; 120

5. Handley; 8-1; 108

6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 82

7. T.R. Miller; 7-1; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 62

9. Deshler; 9-0; 45

10. Randolph; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-2) 8, American Chr. (7-2) 4, Northside (6-2) 4, West Morgan (7-1) 4, Etowah (6-2) 2, Oneonta (7-1) 2, Bibb Co. (6-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 205

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 6-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 8-0; 126

5. Winfield; 7-1; 123

6. St. James; 7-2; 81

7. Dadeville (1); 7-0; 78

8. Excel; 8-0; 67

9. Randolph Co.; 8-0; 39

10. Opp; 6-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (6-2) 13, Straughn (6-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (8-1) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Thomasville (6-2) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 8-0; 228

2. Highland Home; 9-0; 171

3. Ariton; 8-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 8-1; 130

5. Reeltown; 6-1; 105

6. B.B. Comer; 7-2; 86

7. Vincent; 8-1; 78

8. G.W. Long; 6-2; 46

9. Pisgah; 6-2; 41

10. Southeastern-Blount; 8-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Lexington (7-1) 17, Isabella (6-2) 7.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (14); 8-0; 212

2. Leroy (5); 7-0; 186

3. Linden; 7-0; 151

4. Brantley; 6-2; 121

5. Valley Head; 8-0; 105

6. Spring Garden; 8-1; 90

7. Meek; 8-0; 78

8. Sweet Water; 5-2; 58

9. Millry; 8-1; 45

10. Loachapoka; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Lynn (7-1) 11, Maplesville (6-2) 9, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 8-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 8-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 9-0; 153

4. Chambers Aca.; 6-2; 127

5. Clarke Prep; 6-2; 104

6. Glenwood; 5-3; 93

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 76

8. Lowndes Aca.; 6-2; 65

9. Macon-East; 5-3; 35

10. Edgewood; 4-4; 20

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-3) 12, South Choctaw Aca. (4-4) 3.