Central wins third straight, beats Enterprise

All’s well again in Phenix City.
Central is undefeated in region play.
Joseph McKay ran in two touchdowns, the two-headed quarterback tandem of Caleb Nix and Trey Miles combined for three more scores, and Central-Phenix City blew by previously unbeaten Enterprise 45-28 on Friday night.
The action was called on Mixlr and seen on NFHS.
Central moves to 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2 — responding strong after a surprising 0-2 start to the season.
Enterprise fell to 4-1 and 2-1 in the region.
Central and Auburn High are the only teams left unbeaten in region play in the region.
McKay opened the night’s scoring on a 30-yard touchdown on Central’s first series Friday night. He dueled Enterprise star Joshua McCray, who scored four touchdowns on the night.
McCray answered back on the ensuing series with a 2-yard touchdown run, but that’s when Nix hit Karmello English for a touchdown to put the Red Devils back on top.
After Nix engineered Central’s first two scoring drives, change-of-pace quarterback Trey Miles entered and led Central down the field before his 8-yard touchdown put Central up 21-7.
Miles would score a 67-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter.
Enterprise fired back to make it 21-14 there in the first quarter as two of the region’s most illustrious offenses went blow for blow, but Central’s defense tightened from there.
The Red Devils pulled down an interception to stop the drive that could’ve tied the game in the second quarter, and just a few plays later, McKay broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 28-14 before the half.
Central pulled away in the second half and led 45-21 in the final moments for a last-minute Enterprise touchdown gave the game its final score.
Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise
Enterprise — 14 0 7 7 — 28
Central — 21 7 7 10 — 45
First quarter
C — Joseph McKay 30 run (Noah Pell kick), 9:45.
E — Joshua McCray 2 run (kick good), 6:19.
C — Karmello English 21 pass from Caleb Nix (Noah Pell kick), 4:32.
C — Trey Miles 8 run (Noah Pell kick), 1:42.
E — Joshua McCray 64 pass from Quentin Hayes (kick good), 0:39.
Second quarter
C — Joseph McKay 70 run (Noah Pell kick), 7:15.
Third quarter
C — Trey Miles 67 run (Noah Pell kick), 8:19.
E — Joshua McCray 29 pass from Quentin Hayes (kick good), 4:07.
Fourth quarter
C — Noah Pell 22 field goal, 10:06.
C — Zion Morris 3 run (Noah Pell kick), 3:15.
E — Joshua McCray (kick good), 0:28.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!