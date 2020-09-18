Central wins third straight, beats Enterprise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All’s well again in Phenix City.

Central is undefeated in region play.

Joseph McKay ran in two touchdowns, the two-headed quarterback tandem of Caleb Nix and Trey Miles combined for three more scores, and Central-Phenix City blew by previously unbeaten Enterprise 45-28 on Friday night.

The action was called on Mixlr and seen on NFHS.

Central moves to 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 7A, Region 2 — responding strong after a surprising 0-2 start to the season.

Enterprise fell to 4-1 and 2-1 in the region.

Central and Auburn High are the only teams left unbeaten in region play in the region.

McKay opened the night’s scoring on a 30-yard touchdown on Central’s first series Friday night. He dueled Enterprise star Joshua McCray, who scored four touchdowns on the night.

McCray answered back on the ensuing series with a 2-yard touchdown run, but that’s when Nix hit Karmello English for a touchdown to put the Red Devils back on top.