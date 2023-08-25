The Chambers Academy football team bounced back in a big way Friday with a blowout win over Heritage School from Georgia.

Chambers Academy won 48-6.

Chambers Academy’s Koreen Henry finished with eight catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Luke Tarver rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Rebels finished with balance, rolling up 293 rushing yards and recording 237 passing yards.

Chambers Academy led 20-0 at halftime before outscoring Heritage 28-6 in the second half.

With the win, the Rebels moved to 1-1 early in the season, bouncing back from a 14-6 loss to defending AISA AAA state champion Lee-Scott in the opener.