Chambers Academy celebrates 50 with 49 in big region win over Springwood

The action on the field was busy during halftime, too, as Chambers Academy honored the members of its inaugural 1971 team, its two state title-winners and several more memorable squads. The festivities included a special recorded message from Jerry Pugh, who was the head coach of the Rebels for their first three seasons as a program.

“That was awesome,” Allen said. “It’s a big family here at CA. Tonight was one of those nights where a lot of our family got to come back. Any time that can happen, it’s a really good thing.”

The Rebels then opened a shortened, running-clock second half with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from sophomore running back Kyle Hand. Springwood threatened to score late in the fourth quarter with a strong drive, but Chambers’ reserve defense was able to force a turnover on downs inside its own red zone.

Springwood will look to bounce back in region play with a matchup against Banks Academy, which will be the first of three straight at home. Chambers Academy will have another big night next Friday as it hosts Lowndes Academy for its annual homecoming game.

Homecoming will also mark the first game that the “Torbert-Allen Field” sign — presented just before kickoff Friday night — will hang on the scoreboard at Chambers.