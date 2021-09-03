Chambers Academy celebrates 50 with 49 in big region win over Springwood

LaFAYETTE – On Sept. 2, 1971, Chambers Academy took the field for the first time — a 13-12 road loss to Tallapoosa Academy.
Fifty years and one day later, it took just 5:07 of game time for the 2021 Rebels to exceed their football forefathers’ inaugural point total.
Chambers Academy celebrated 50 years of Rebel football Friday night with a showcase of big plays, cruising past Springwood, 49-0, in its region opener.
It was a fitting way for Chambers Academy (3-0, 1-0) to formally dedicate the newly renamed Tolbert-Allen Field, with Jason Allen’s offense racking up 359 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 offensive snaps in the first half. All six of the Rebels’ first-half touchdowns came on either the first or second play of the drive.
The hot offensive start came after a long time away from the field for Chambers. After a 41-3 win over Lee-Scott Academy on the season’s first Thursday night, the Rebels won their second game last week over Abbeville Christian via forfeit.
But the hosts didn’t show any signs of rust Friday night. In fact, the extra preparation turned out to be a major positive for the offense.
“It’s just not fun having a Friday off,” Allen said. “It’s more difficult to practice. But, the last two weeks, our guys have really been working on throwing the ball with better efficiency and protecting the quarterback. We came out and did that and looked pretty good doing it to start the game.”
Chambers senior quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix went a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 198 yards and four touchdowns before rotating out with the rest of the first-team offense early in the second quarter.
“We’ve got a lot of faith in Jo Jo,” Allen said. “He’s a senior. For us to get where we have to go, he’s gonna have to be able to get us there through the air.”
Senior wide receiver T.Y. Trammell scored with both of his touches — a 32-yarder and a 58-yarder inside the first quarter. Fellow senior wideouts Jeremy “Spud” Conway and John White scored from 38 and 48 yards out, respectively, to cap a 28-point first quarter.
The Rebels went to the ground game in the second quarter, with senior running back Jordan Benbrook ripping off a 54-yard touchdown run before sophomore Tyson Hewett checked in to score a 25-yard run on his first carry of the night.
The CA defense didn’t let the offense have all the fun, though. The Rebels pushed Springwood (0-3, 0-1) back for a combined loss of 38 yards in the first half, racking up a dozen tackles for loss — including five sacks — and a fourth-down interception from junior Braxton Yerta.
“We’ve got a really good defense,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back, and they understand our system. They understand what the guy beside them is doing and how it works. It’s pretty fun when it all comes together like that.”
The action on the field was busy during halftime, too, as Chambers Academy honored the members of its inaugural 1971 team, its two state title-winners and several more memorable squads. The festivities included a special recorded message from Jerry Pugh, who was the head coach of the Rebels for their first three seasons as a program.
“That was awesome,” Allen said. “It’s a big family here at CA. Tonight was one of those nights where a lot of our family got to come back. Any time that can happen, it’s a really good thing.”
The Rebels then opened a shortened, running-clock second half with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from sophomore running back Kyle Hand. Springwood threatened to score late in the fourth quarter with a strong drive, but Chambers’ reserve defense was able to force a turnover on downs inside its own red zone.
Springwood will look to bounce back in region play with a matchup against Banks Academy, which will be the first of three straight at home. Chambers Academy will have another big night next Friday as it hosts Lowndes Academy for its annual homecoming game.
Homecoming will also mark the first game that the “Torbert-Allen Field” sign — presented just before kickoff Friday night — will hang on the scoreboard at Chambers.
“Just completely honored by it,” Allen said. “I’ll do my best to uphold the traditions and the standards that have been set here before me and try to put together a great football team on the field every year I can.”
Chambers Academy 49, Springwood 0
SPR — 0 0 0 0 — 0
CHA — 28 14 7 0 — 49
First quarter
CHA — T.Y. Trammell 32 pass from Jo Jo Hendrix (kick good), 10:27
CHA — Trammell 58 pass from Hendrix (kick good), 6:53
CHA — Jeremy Conway 38 pass from Hendrix (kick good), 4:53
CHA — John White 48 pass from Hendrix (kick good), 2:46
Second quarter
CHA — Jordan Benbrook 54 run (kick good), 11:48
CHA — Tyson Hewett 25 run (kick good), 9:06
Third quarter
CHA — Kyle Hand 70 kick return (kick good), 9:35