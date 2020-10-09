Chambers Academy falls to Edgewood in shootout

The Chambers Academy Rebels found themselves in a back-and-forth road battle with Edgewood on Thursday. Unfortunately, the Rebels weren’t able to get the last laugh.

Chambers wound up on the losing end of a thrilling 40-36 loss to the Wildcats, which left the Rebels with their first regular-season region loss since September 2015. The Rebels’ defeat sets up next week’s home game with Macon-East as the de facto AISA Region 1-AA title game.

“This was a game in which we didn’t play well. I was disappointed we were not ready to play. That falls squarely on me,” Chambers head coach Jason Allen said. “We didn’t play well defensively and did some uncharacteristic things. Edgewood played well, and I thought they deserved to win. We made some strategic errors in not committing to stop the run, and that really hurt us. We won’t make that mistake again.”

Offensively, quarterback Payton Allen led the Rebels with a 12-of-20 passing line for 182 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 carries for 102 yards. Jordan Benbrook took the bulk of the carries with 12 rushes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Ty Trammell pitched in with six carries for 56 yards and a score.