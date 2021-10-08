Chambers Academy finds spark, rolls over Edgewood

T.Y. Trammell didn't find the end zone but was a high-volume playmaker throughout the first half for quarterback JoJo Hendrix, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards. A stingy Chambers (6-1, 2-1) defense was led up front by linemen Hunter Knox and Braydon Moncus, who got into the Edgewood (4-3, 1-2) backfield early and often.

All of those Rebels are in a massive senior class that has won two state championships and has eyes on a third one.

"That's a great class," Allen said. "They're the backbone of our team. I told them at the beginning of the year that we're going to go as far as they can take us. We've got some really talented kids, and it's exciting to coach them every Friday."

Another lopsided home win for the Rebels didn't look like it was going to go that way early. Benbrook opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run on Chambers' second drive of the game after the first possession only lost yardage. Then Ben Banks — another senior — landed on a fumbled kickoff return that set up Conway's first touchdown pass from Hendrix.

Edgewood fired back with a pass-heavy touchdown drive that cut Chambers' early lead in half. The two sides traded empty possessions until late in the second quarter, when Conway picked up a nice block on the perimeter from Benbrook and skipped his way into the end zone.