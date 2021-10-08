Chambers Academy finds spark, rolls over Edgewood

LAFAYETTE — Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said his team needed to get the bad taste of defeat out of its mouth.
It took the Rebels a little longer than they might have wanted to do that. They had an off week after a 21-18 loss at Pike Liberal Arts. And at the end of the first quarter Friday night, they were locked in a tight one with visiting Edgewood.
But by the end of a sweet second quarter, they were all smiles on the sidelines.
Chambers Academy scored three touchdowns in a little more than four minutes of game time, sparking what would be a runaway 49-7 win over Edgewood in AISA Class AA Region 1 play.
"This was a big win for us," Allen said. "(Edgewood) upset us last year, and it really changed the direction of our team. We were looking for a good bounce-back... it took a little time for us to get the rust off, but once we got going, we started playing well."
The Rebels were keyed by their seniors, who all were honorary captains for the coin toss of what will be their only home game in the span of five weeks.
Jeremy "Spud" Conway had four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a 22-yard rushing score on a sweep to kick off the second-quarter surge. Jordan Benbrook had 13 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. John White came down with an interception on defense and ran a touchdown of his own in from 16 yards out on the ensuing drive.
T.Y. Trammell didn't find the end zone but was a high-volume playmaker throughout the first half for quarterback JoJo Hendrix, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards. A stingy Chambers (6-1, 2-1) defense was led up front by linemen Hunter Knox and Braydon Moncus, who got into the Edgewood (4-3, 1-2) backfield early and often.
All of those Rebels are in a massive senior class that has won two state championships and has eyes on a third one.
"That's a great class," Allen said. "They're the backbone of our team. I told them at the beginning of the year that we're going to go as far as they can take us. We've got some really talented kids, and it's exciting to coach them every Friday."
Another lopsided home win for the Rebels didn't look like it was going to go that way early. Benbrook opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run on Chambers' second drive of the game after the first possession only lost yardage. Then Ben Banks — another senior — landed on a fumbled kickoff return that set up Conway's first touchdown pass from Hendrix.
Edgewood fired back with a pass-heavy touchdown drive that cut Chambers' early lead in half. The two sides traded empty possessions until late in the second quarter, when Conway picked up a nice block on the perimeter from Benbrook and skipped his way into the end zone.
"They were doing some stuff defensively that was giving us some problems," Allen said. "It took us a little while to figure out. Once we figured it out, I thought we looked much better. We started blocking things up a little better and executed. Then our depth and speed took over the game."
White scored his offensive touchdown after ending a promising Edgewood drive with an interception, then Chambers got aggressive with a late timeout after forcing a three-and-out. The Rebels immediately dialed up a deep ball from Hendrix to Conway, who once again found himself strolling into the end zone with no Wildcat defenders around him.
In a running clock second half, Benbrook broke the century mark for rushing yards with a 12-yard touchdown run. Then the Rebels started rotating in their younger players, with junior Braxton Yerta capping a fourth-quarter drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Chambers Academy will now hit the road again for back-to-back region games, starting with a massive matchup at Macon-East next Friday that could determine the region championship.
"We've got to be locked in," Allen said. "Our guys have got to be ready to play and match their intensity. I think Macon-East is, by far, playing their best ball of the year. We've got to be able to match that and realize what's on the line... We've got to go on the road, which is always tougher.
"But I'm excited. I've got a lot of faith in this football team and these seniors."
Chambers Academy 49, Edgewood 7
EDG — 7 0 0 0 — 7
CHA — 14 21 7 7 — 49
1st quarter
CHA — Jordan Benbrook 34 run (kick good), 5:23
CHA — Jeremy Conway 33 pass from JoJo Hendrix (kick good), 5:12
EDG — Trevor Bodie 9 pass from Austin Chambers (kick good), 3:45
2nd quarter
CHA — Conway 22 run (kick good), 4:28
CHA — John White 16 run (kick failed), 1:17
CHA — Conway 47 pass from Hendrix (conversion good), 0:17
3rd quarter
CHA — Benbrook 12 run (kick good), 2:21
4th quarter
CHA — Braxton Yerta 1 run (kick good), 4:12