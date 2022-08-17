Chambers Academy football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Coming off the first season in seven seasons that Chambers Academy didn’t play for a state championship, the Rebels roll into 2022 with high expectations and a chip on their shoulders.

With a well-established coaching staff, the Rebels run a wing-T offense from their pewee team all the way up varsity.

Senior Levi Waldrop is a guard who leads the offensive line, but he also moves to play defensive tackle as needed. He is joined on the line by tackle Jake Owens, so they return veterans on the front line.

Chambers Academy lost 18 seniors after last season, so a number of its positions are in flux as the younger classes work to earn their places.

The quarterback room is full but not established, so the Rebels will start their season with one of three guys who will battle it out in fall camp.

Regardless of how that shakes out, any of those quarterbacks will be handing the ball of to one guy: Braxton Yerta. The returning senior will be the ball carrier for his team as they work to return back to the championship standard of past years.

DEFENSE

Head coach Jason Allen believes firmly in a physical approach to football, which is key on defense when the season opens with arguably the biggest game on the schedule.

Senior Gavin Kight holds down Allen’s offense, serving as a middle linebacker after growing up in the system Chambers Academy raises its players in.

Especially because all eight coaches work on the younger teams, the staff has an eye on its future talent as the players work their way up to the varsity ranks.

Kight will be joined on the defense by other seniors like Greyson Bonner and Cayden Hayley, which brings a maturity to the team after it lost so many veteran players last year.

Chambers Academy Rebels 2022 football schedule Aug. 18 vs. Lee-Scott Aug. 27 vs. First Presbyterian Day (7:30 p.m. CT at University of West Georgia) Sept. 2 vs. Edgewood* Sept. 9 vs. Crenshaw Christian Sept. 16 vs. Banks Academy Sept. 23 at Bessemer Academy Oct. 7 at Abbeville Christian Oct. 14 at Macon-East Oct. 21 Hooper Academy Oct. 28 Glenwood *-denotes Region 1-AA game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Jason Allen (18th season at CA, 138-64; 159-79 overall record) >> Stadium: Torbert-Allen Field >> Region: AISA Class AA, Region 1 >> 2021 record: 10-2 (4-0) >> Returning Starters: 8 (5 offense, 3 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2021 >> State Titles: 2018, 2020