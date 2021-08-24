 Skip to main content
Chambers Academy looks for new opponent after Abbeville Christian forfeits with COVID-19 concerns
PREP FOOTBALL

Chambers Academy looks for new opponent after Abbeville Christian forfeits with COVID-19 concerns

chambers1.jpg

Chambers Academy’s TY Trammell runs with the ball Thursday during the team’s game against Lee-Scott in LaFayette.

 Jake Weese, For the O-A News

Chambers Academy football is looking to find a new opponent for Friday after Abbeville Christian forfeited the game over COVID-19 concerns, Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said Tuesday.

Allen said Chambers Academy is looking to fill the date with another opponent, but that he hasn’t been able to find one yet.

This marks the area’s first football cancelation over COVID-19 in fall 2021.

“It’s very frustrating but you’ve got to take care of your kids and your school first, and that’s what they felt like they needed to do,” Allen said.

Chambers Academy opened the season with a 41-3 win over Lee-Scott last Thursday. The Rebels are hoping to contend for the AISA Class AA championship again this season after taking the title last year.

Chambers Academy’s next scheduled game is set for Sept. 3 at home against nearby Springwood School.

