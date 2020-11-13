Chambers Academy looks for revenge against Edgewood in state semifinals

For five straight years, the Chambers Academy Rebels have powered through the playoffs and reached the AISA Class A state championship game. The Rebels may have moved up to Class AA this year, but tonight they have a chance to punch their tickets to Troy yet again.
Chambers (10-1, 3-1) has revenge on its mind as part of a showdown with Edgewood Academy (7-3, 3-1) in the Class AA state semifinals that serves as a rematch of the Rebels’ only loss this fall. The Rebels made it to the semis after a 43-3 drubbing of Autauga Academy, while Edgewood got this far thanks to a 35-34 victory over Patrician Academy.
Chambers wasted little time in handling Autauga — which won the Class AA state title in 2019 — by building a 28-3 lead on the Generals in the first half and putting the game away thanks in part to quarterback Payton Allen’s four total touchdowns.
Chambers head coach Jason Allen pointed out the Rebels were cognizant of the possibility of an upset — The Rebels squeaked by Jackson Academy 46-39 to start last year’s playoffs — and he said he liked what he saw from his team to start the postseason.
“I was very pleased with our intensity, our ability to be locked in and ready to go in the first round with no distractions and not overlooking anything. I thought we had a great week of preparation,” Allen said. “Our guys wanted to make sure we took care of business. You know, the year before we almost got upset in the first round, and we didn’t want to have a repeat performance of that.”
The Rebels faced plenty of questions entering 2020 after dominating the last five years in Class A to the tune of a 58-7 record with 11 playoff victories, five title game appearances and the 2018 state championship. Despite the challenge of facing new competition, Chambers kept up the pace and ultimately won its fifth consecutive region title before keeping its play up in the playoffs.
Allen pointed out this year’s seniors have played every possible home game they could — a result of having played every postseason game at home en route to the title game in Troy during their tenures on the team. As far as the team’s continued success, Allen attributed that to the way the Rebels train and their relentless attitude when it comes to playing 48 minutes of football.
“They can only put 11 on the field no matter what classification we play at. We just feel like we work harder than other people,” Allen said. “They just feel like they belong and they should win every time they step on the field. That’s probably the most important thing: they just feel like every time we line up, we’re going to win. That’s easier said than it is to develop in your program. That takes a lot of confidence, and that takes a lot of success over the years.”
Allen praised the play of the team’s eight seniors: quarterback and safety Payton Allen — Allen’s son — offensive lineman and defensive end Jacob Oliver, offensive guard and linebacker Dean Sheffield, offensive tackles Luke Keel and Austin Fetner, receiver and linebacker Jake Higgins, receiver and defensive back Josh Holliday, and running back and linebacker Cade Tarver. The group has been a part of a tremendous amount of success at Chambers, but in order to end the year in the title game again they’ll have to make up for one of their rare slip-ups.
Allen said there was no question his Rebels wanted a rematch with Edgewood, but he and his players know they have to play much better this time around in order to come out on top. Allen praised the Wildcats for their passing ability, though he added that the team’s dangerous rushing attack led to the Rebels’ loss.
Allen named Edgewood quarterback Alex Johnson, running back Mitchell Boyd, receivers Carson Peevy and Connor Bailey and offensive linemen Wyatt Mulder and Drew Hansen as the Wildcats who stand out the most to him.
Allen already has a feel for what the Rebels must do in order to beat the Wildcats this time around. He stressed stopping the Wildcats on third-and-long — something Chambers failed to do in the first meeting — along with running the football, stopping Edgewood’s run game and holding onto the football.
Chambers has been one of AISA’s true dynasties over the past half-decade, and the Rebels’ dominance has had them on the verge of state championships again and again. The team is in great position to win its second state title in three years, and Allen believes a win tonight would prove the dynasty hasn’t changed one bit.
“To me, it would mean we met our expectations and our goal. That’s our goal every year. Anything short of that is disappointing for us,” Allen said. “If we win that game, we’ll feel like we’re where we belong with a chance to win a championship. That’s all you can ask for as a player and a coach, is to be in that championship game with a chance to win it.”
