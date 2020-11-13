Chambers Academy looks for revenge against Edgewood in state semifinals

The Rebels faced plenty of questions entering 2020 after dominating the last five years in Class A to the tune of a 58-7 record with 11 playoff victories, five title game appearances and the 2018 state championship. Despite the challenge of facing new competition, Chambers kept up the pace and ultimately won its fifth consecutive region title before keeping its play up in the playoffs.

Allen pointed out this year’s seniors have played every possible home game they could — a result of having played every postseason game at home en route to the title game in Troy during their tenures on the team. As far as the team’s continued success, Allen attributed that to the way the Rebels train and their relentless attitude when it comes to playing 48 minutes of football.

“They can only put 11 on the field no matter what classification we play at. We just feel like we work harder than other people,” Allen said. “They just feel like they belong and they should win every time they step on the field. That’s probably the most important thing: they just feel like every time we line up, we’re going to win. That’s easier said than it is to develop in your program. That takes a lot of confidence, and that takes a lot of success over the years.”