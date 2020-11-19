Chambers Academy meets Escambia Academy in AISA AA title game

Chambers Academy knows how special the state championship game is.

The Rebels, today, are playing in the title game for the sixth straight year.

That doesn’t make it any less special.

In fact, all it means is that the Rebels know as well as anyone how teams should cherish moments like these.

“I just told them how blessed we are and fortunate we are to be playing for a state championship,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said this week, getting his team ready for the big dance again.

Chambers Academy meets follow powerhouse Escambia Academy at 3:30 p.m. today in AISA AA championship game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

“You can’t take that granted,” Allen said. “It’s just a special time for your program. You never know when you’re going to get back.”

Fortunately for the Rebels, they have been able to get back. They’ve made it every year since 2015, and won it in 2018.

Today, across the way, they’ll face a mirror perennial power: Whereas Chambers Academy has been a regular in the Class A championship game in recent years, Escambia Academy has been a regular in the Class AA championship game.