Chambers Academy meets Escambia Academy in AISA AA title game

Chambers Academy knows how special the state championship game is.
The Rebels, today, are playing in the title game for the sixth straight year.
That doesn’t make it any less special.
In fact, all it means is that the Rebels know as well as anyone how teams should cherish moments like these.
“I just told them how blessed we are and fortunate we are to be playing for a state championship,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said this week, getting his team ready for the big dance again.
Chambers Academy meets follow powerhouse Escambia Academy at 3:30 p.m. today in AISA AA championship game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
“You can’t take that granted,” Allen said. “It’s just a special time for your program. You never know when you’re going to get back.”
Fortunately for the Rebels, they have been able to get back. They’ve made it every year since 2015, and won it in 2018.
Today, across the way, they’ll face a mirror perennial power: Whereas Chambers Academy has been a regular in the Class A championship game in recent years, Escambia Academy has been a regular in the Class AA championship game.
Escambia Academy has made it to this game every season since 2016. The Cougars have only one-loss just like Chambers Academy, theirs coming in August to Class AAA’s undefeated Glenwood. Escambia Academy was ranked No. 2 in AISA behind only Glenwood in the last ASWA poll at the end of the season. Chambers Academy was ranked No. 6. Chambers Academy moved from Class A to Class AA before this season, putting the two contenders on a collision course.
For Allen, what that long list of accolades for Escambia Academy means is that his team will be facing another team that knows what his knows: how to sustain something special, and how important is to cherish the big moment.
“It’s one thing to get there once. It’s entirely another to do it for multiple years,” Allen said. “To me it means you’ve established your program and your brand, and you’ve built more than just a team — you’ve built a program.”
Still, it never gets old.
For Allen and his Rebels, it sounds like it never will.
“A lot of people can play athletics their whole life and never get to play for a championship,” Allen said. “What our kids have done has been truly remarkable. Just go play the game and play your best and leave all the chips on the table and let them fall where they may.”
Led by Allen’s son, Payton Allen, at quarterback, Chambers Academy blasted defending state champion Autauga Academy 43-3 in the first round of the playoffs before beating Edgewood — the only team that beat Chambers Academy in the regular season — in the second round 51-20 for a revenge win.
Escambia Academy topped Springwood 48-8 in the first round then downed Macon-East 54-13 in the state semifinals to get to the big game.
