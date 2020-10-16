Chambers Academy meets Macon-East with region title implications

Coming off their first regular-season region loss in five years, the Chambers Academy Rebels are looking to bounce back against Macon-East to keep their hopes of a fifth consecutive region championship alive.

Chambers Academy (6-1 overall, 1-1 AISA-AA Region 1) hosts Macon-East (6-2, 2-0) tonight at 7 p.m. in a showdown that will be critical in determining the region championship.

The Rebels’ loss to Edgewood last week dropped them to third in the region, behind Macon-East and Edgewood. A victory would tie Chambers and Macon-East at 2-1 in the region, with each team having one more region game remaining. Macon-East topped Edgewood 42-14 back in September. If all three teams finish with a 3-1 record in the region, then it will come down to point differential.

Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen figures that if Chambers can win Friday night by more than nine points, then win next Friday, the Rebels will once again be crowned region champions.

A loss could push them all the way down to third.