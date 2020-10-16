Chambers Academy meets Macon-East with region title implications

Coming off their first regular-season region loss in five years, the Chambers Academy Rebels are looking to bounce back against Macon-East to keep their hopes of a fifth consecutive region championship alive.
Chambers Academy (6-1 overall, 1-1 AISA-AA Region 1) hosts Macon-East (6-2, 2-0) tonight at 7 p.m. in a showdown that will be critical in determining the region championship.
The Rebels’ loss to Edgewood last week dropped them to third in the region, behind Macon-East and Edgewood. A victory would tie Chambers and Macon-East at 2-1 in the region, with each team having one more region game remaining. Macon-East topped Edgewood 42-14 back in September. If all three teams finish with a 3-1 record in the region, then it will come down to point differential.
Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen figures that if Chambers can win Friday night by more than nine points, then win next Friday, the Rebels will once again be crowned region champions.
A loss could push them all the way down to third.
“If you slip up and have a loss you definitely put yourself in a little bit of a hole,” Allen said. “You’ve got to dig your way out of it and that’s what happened with us after the loss to Edgewood. So, it’s extremely important that you play well in those region games and try to win them all.”
The 40-36 loss to Edgewood was the Rebels’ first of the season and their first regular-season region loss since September 2015, snapping a 20-game regular-season region winning streak. The loss saw them fall four spots to No. 6 in the AISA rankings by the ASWA.
Prior to last week, the Rebels had been nothing short of dominant, scoring 45.33 points per game and only allowing 7.5 points per game, with two shutout victories.
The Rebels have been focused on getting their edge back after the loss.
“We’ve got to start playing our physical brand of football — run the ball and stop the run. We’ve got to get back to playing our brand of football,” he said.
On offense, the Rebels are led by quarterback Payton Allen, who is having an exceptional senior season. Allen has been efficient through the air and the ground, completing 72.5 percent of his passes and averaging 267.8 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game.
He isn’t picky on who he throws to either, as both T.Y. Trammell and Jeremy Conway have over 500 yards receiving on the season. On the ground, he has six more touchdowns and is averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
The star of the Rebels’ rushing attack is junior Jordan Benbrook, who is averaging 9.4 yards per carry and has racked up 12 touchdowns through six games.
While the Rebels are coming off their first loss of the season, the Knights have not won a game they played since Nov. 18. They lost back-to-back games out of region and then picked up their sixth victory of the season last week when Banks Academy was forced to forfeit.
On defense, the Rebels will face the challenge of slowing down Carlos Carter, who is averaging 13.0 yards per carry and 167.0 yards per game.
While the Knights have a prolific rushing attack, Allen is confident that his team gets back to playing its style of football, the Rebels can come out with a victory and keep their hopes of yet another region championship alive.
