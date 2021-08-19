Chambers Academy opens title defense with big win over Lee-Scott

“T.Y. is a special player,” Allen said. “His teammates love blocking for him and playing for him, because he’s such a generous kid and a great teammate. … I don’t get the ball to him enough, because he’s a touchdown waiting to happen.”

Lee-Scott forced several three-and-outs and had a few sustained drives that threatened the hosts’ swarming defense. However, untimely penalties and a pair of nearly missed deep balls kept the Warriors from finding the end zone.

“Lee-Scott’s an improved team,” Allen said. “(Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel) does a great job. His coaching staff’s now had a year. you can tell their kids are more comfortable with what they’re doing. They gave us some problems, heating us up with some blitz stuff. … I thought they were a much improved team, we just probably had a few more horses tonight. He’s got his program going in the right direction.”

Chambers had its own problems with flags in its first contest of the season, with Trammell’s 79-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter called back for a block in the back. But the Rebels bounced back to march down the field with a downhill rushing attack, capping a touchdown drive with a 3-yard score from Benbrook.