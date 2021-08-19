Chambers Academy opens title defense with big win over Lee-Scott

LAFAYETTE – A lot has changed for the Chambers Academy offense since its run to the 2020 AISA Class AA state championship.
But with a new quarterback and a reloaded offensive line, the Rebels leaned on some veteran stars who showed in their season opener that they still know how to put up plenty of points on the board via the big play.
Four Chambers Academy players combined for more than 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns Thursday night in a 41-3 victory over visiting Lee-Scott Academy.
“We’re trying to find out about ourselves,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said. “We’re breaking in a new quarterback, so that takes a little time. We didn’t want to put too much on his shoulders early. And we just let our guys that we knew had proven they were really good players in the past kinda tote the load.”
Senior Jordan Benbrook led the way on the ground for the Rebels, rolling up 161 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries. Benbrook’s 90-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was an exclamation point for a Chambers team that also had a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown from fellow senior T.Y. Trammell in the first half.
Trammell’s highlight-reel special-teams play — aided by a pair of thunderous downfield blocks from Hunter Burdette and Ryan Smith — was an instant response to Lee-Scott’s only points of the night, a 24-yard field goal from Matthew Rolader.
“T.Y. is a special player,” Allen said. “His teammates love blocking for him and playing for him, because he’s such a generous kid and a great teammate. … I don’t get the ball to him enough, because he’s a touchdown waiting to happen.”
Lee-Scott forced several three-and-outs and had a few sustained drives that threatened the hosts’ swarming defense. However, untimely penalties and a pair of nearly missed deep balls kept the Warriors from finding the end zone.
“Lee-Scott’s an improved team,” Allen said. “(Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel) does a great job. His coaching staff’s now had a year. you can tell their kids are more comfortable with what they’re doing. They gave us some problems, heating us up with some blitz stuff. … I thought they were a much improved team, we just probably had a few more horses tonight. He’s got his program going in the right direction.”
Chambers had its own problems with flags in its first contest of the season, with Trammell’s 79-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter called back for a block in the back. But the Rebels bounced back to march down the field with a downhill rushing attack, capping a touchdown drive with a 3-yard score from Benbrook.
Facing a third-and-5 on its next drive, Chambers went with a sweep to senior receiver Jeremy “Spud” Conway, who weaved his way through traffic and outraced everyone to the end zone from 41 yards out.
Lee-Scott’s best possession of the night featured several clutch third- and fourth-down conversions. But, after the drive stalled in the red zone, the Warriors called on Rolader to get them on the scoreboard.
Chambers immediately snatched back any momentum that might have been tilting toward the visitors with Trammell’s kick return. After forcing a 3-and-out, Chambers went back to Trammell on an impressive catch-and-run to set up Benbrook’s second touchdown, a 2-yarder just before halftime.
A defensive slugfest of a third quarter gave way in the closing minutes, when Hendrix took one of Chambers’ trademark option keepers 64 yards for his first touchdown as the new starting quarterback. Benbrook flipped the field for his 90-yarder on the Rebels’ next drive, punctuating n the defending champions’ commanding first victory of 2021.
Chambers will hit the road next Friday night to face Abbeville Christian in another non-region contest. Lee-Scott will next week off but will follow it up with a trio of three home games on three straight Fridays, starting with a region matchup against Glenwood.
Chambers Academy 41, Lee-Scott Academy 3
Lee-Scott — 0 3 0 0 — 3
Chambers — 13 15 6 7 — 41
First quarter
C — Jordan Benbrook 3 run (kick good), 4:56
C — Jeremy Conway 41 run (kick no good), 0:48
Second quarter
L — Matthew Rolader 24 field goal, 5:30
C — T.Y. Trammell 90 kickoff return (2-pt good), 5:14
C — Benbrook 2 run (kick good), 0:21
Third quarter
C — Jo Jo Hendrix 64 run (kick no good), 1:27
Fourth quarter
C — Benbrook 90 run (kick good), 9:13