Chambers Academy rebounds back in control of region race

Benbrook made sure the Rebels were in control with his first touch of the game. He took the first play from scrimmage 62 yards around the right side and raced along the sideline to give the Rebels an 8-0 lead before the crowd finished finding their seats.

The Rebels showed their quick-strike ability on the next drive as well.

They didn’t throw it much, but the younger Allen made the most of his chances.

He connected with T.Y. Trammell on the third play of the drive on a quick slant and Trammell did the rest, outrunning the Knights’ defense for the 66 yard score and giving the Rebels a 16-0 lead with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

After their only three-and-out of the game on their third possession, the Rebels were able to take a commanding 24-0 lead on their fourth, when Allen took a quarterback sneak in from the 1-yard line to start the second quarter.

He finished with 117 yards and four rushing touchdowns to go along with 86 yards passing and one touchdown.

While the Rebels’ offense was firing on all gears, their defense matched the pace. Macon-East has relied on Carlos Carter all year and the running back has delivered whenever needed, but the Rebels made sure that wasn’t going to happen on Friday.