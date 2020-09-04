Chambers Academy rolls over Springwood

The Chambers Academy Rebels started region play on the right note Friday with a 53-0 trouncing of Springwood.
Chambers quarterback Payton Allen put together another strong performance, completing 14 passes on 27 attempts for 269 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the victory. Jordan Benbrook set the pace on the ground with 10 carries on 55 yards and one touchdown, while receiver Jeremy Conway came through with five receptions for 106 yards.
Defensively, Dean Sheffield led the way with eight tackles, while Jacob Oliver put up seven with one fumble recovery.
Chambers returns to action at Lowndes Academy on Friday in non-region action. Springwood, meanwhile, will look to bounce back at Banks Academy in region play.
