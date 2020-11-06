Chambers Academy rolls past Autauga Academy into semifinals

LaFAYETTE — Chambers Academy took down defending state champion Autauga Academy, 43-3, to push into round two of the AISA playoffs Friday night.
The game was filled with energy from the Chambers squad. The Rebels could not be slowed throughout the whole game, but they shined brightest in the third quarter, which featured two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The first score was a 37-yard pass from quarterback Payton Allen to TY Trammell. As Autauga took over, the Rebel defense got the ball right back with an interception from Hayden Hurst. Chambers made up for an ensuing turnover on downs with a pick from Cade Tarver. This opened the Rebels to go right down the field for a touchdown pass, again from Allen, to wrap up the third quarter.
“I thought our guys were ready to go,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said. “They were locked in and I thought we played pretty well tonight. We didn’t turn the ball over and we took the ball away from them three times with a fumble recovery as well. Any time in the playoffs you’re on the plus side of turnover margin you’ve got a great chance to advance.”
Before that explosive third quarter, the Rebels were able to hold the Generals to just a field goal for the whole first half. A large part of that was credited to Chambers’ John White, who intercepted the ball on the 12-yard line to stop Autauga from getting into the end zone.
The Rebels were able to open up a 28-3 lead at the break thanks to their explosive offense. TY Trammell broke off a 45-yard run on Chambers’ first drive that set up the Rebels’ first touchdown of the game, which was rushed in by Allen.
Trammell and Allen remained a dynamic duo throughout the game, with Trammell recording 66 rushing yards and Allen posting 244 passing yards.
This blowout victory was bittersweet, though, as the game was cut short due to a severe injury for an Autauga Academy player.
“Our guys are concerned, our coaching staff and we prayed for the young man,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said. “We’re going to keep in touch with the Autauga family. They’re taking him, as a precaution, to Opelika to the hospital. It’s really unfortunate that happened the way it did to end the game.”
Chambers will advance to the second round of the AISA playoffs to face Edgewood Academy at home next Friday night.
“(Edgewood) is the only loss we’ve had this year, so we get a revenge game,” Allen said. “We get them at our place so we’re excited about that. We’re just excited to be in the semifinals against anybody, but the fact that we get to play them puts the icing on the cake.”
Chambers Academy 43, Autauga Academy 3
C — 14 14 15 0 — 43
A — 0 3 0 0 — 3
First quarter
C — Payton Allen 25 run (2-point good), 7:40
C — Jordan Benbrook 1 run (2-point no good), 0:51
Second quarter
A — Shawn Pierce field goal, 8:39
C —Jeremy Conway 35 pass from Allen (2-point good), 6:15
C — Jordan Benbrook 10 run (2-point no good), 0:20
Third quarter
C — TY Trammel 37 pass from Allen (2-point good), 11:36
C — Trammell 10 pass from Allen (kick good), 0:54
