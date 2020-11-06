Chambers Academy rolls past Autauga Academy into semifinals

LaFAYETTE — Chambers Academy took down defending state champion Autauga Academy, 43-3, to push into round two of the AISA playoffs Friday night.

The game was filled with energy from the Chambers squad. The Rebels could not be slowed throughout the whole game, but they shined brightest in the third quarter, which featured two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The first score was a 37-yard pass from quarterback Payton Allen to TY Trammell. As Autauga took over, the Rebel defense got the ball right back with an interception from Hayden Hurst. Chambers made up for an ensuing turnover on downs with a pick from Cade Tarver. This opened the Rebels to go right down the field for a touchdown pass, again from Allen, to wrap up the third quarter.

“I thought our guys were ready to go,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said. “They were locked in and I thought we played pretty well tonight. We didn’t turn the ball over and we took the ball away from them three times with a fumble recovery as well. Any time in the playoffs you’re on the plus side of turnover margin you’ve got a great chance to advance.”