Chambers Academy runs all over Escambia Academy in playoff win

Chambers Academy rolled to a 56-12 win over Escambia Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.

Chambers Academy rolled up 426 yards in the win — all of them rushing.

Chambers Academy led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

Braxton Yerta took seven carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Tyson Hewett ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

On the defensive side, Kyle Hand finished with five tackles and a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Chambers Academy advances to the semifinals of the AISA Class AA playoffs. Chambers Academy will host Clarke Prep next Friday with a trip to the state title game on the line.

Against Escambia Academy, Buster Coker ran in another touchdown for the Rebels, finishing with the score and 46 yards on five carries. Jacob Norgard ran in another score, finishing with his touchdown and 40 yards on two carries.

Dylan Williams had six tackles and a blocked punt in the win.