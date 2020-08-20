Chambers Academy runs over Lee-Scott in season opener

Chambers Academy controlled the game over Lee-Scott Academy in a near shutout on Thursday night by a score of 48-7.
Chambers started strong, forcing a fumble on Lee-Scott’s opening drive then cashing in a score, and the Rebels never looked back.
Senior quarterback Payton Allen ran in a 1-yard touchdown then followed by a two-point conversion to give the Rebels an 8-0 lead.
Both teams traded defensive stops with Chambers sacking Lee-Scott quarterback Tate McKelvey on fourth down before Lee-Scott’s Jackson Harrison intercepted a pass in return, but Chambers ultimately scored again before the end of the first quarter.
John White’s 18-yard reception with a nifty double spin move keyed a drive that ended with junior wide TY Trammel scoring from 22 yards out.
Lee-Scott began the second quarter with a fumble to be recovered by senior linebacker Jarquez Banks. Chambers continued to dominate the second quarter with three touchdowns and an interception.
Allen hit White for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 26-0 lead.
The Rebels successfully recovered a short kick to get back on offense, but did turn the ball over. As Lee-Scott took over on downs, the Rebels talent kept pushing through as an interception was made by Banks on their 44-yard line. This led to the fifth touchdown of the night for Chambers making the lead 34-0 heading into the second half.
The second half started with Chambers on the ball and made the most of it. Trammel returned a punt 90 yards for another Rebel touchdown. This gave Chambers a 41 point lead starting the third quarter.
Lee-Scott converted a fourth-and-4 on the ensuing drive to move the ball, but was stuffed on a fourth-and-2 attempt to get the ball back to Chambers. The Rebels extended their lead with a touchdown from sophomore running back Gavin Kight.
Lee-Scott found some momentum to build on in the fourth quarter as they held off Chambers and gained their first score of the night. After the Warriors pushed down field McKelvey made a nine-yard pass into the end zone in an effort to prevent a shutout.
Lee-Scott 7, Chambers 48
L - 0 0 0 7 7
C - 14 20 14 0 48
First Quarter
C - Payton Allen 1 run (conversion good), 10:16.
C - TY Trammel 22 run (conversion failed), 0:57.
Second Quarter
C - Payton Allen 32 pass (conversion failed), 11:44.
C – John White 43 pass from Payton Allen (conversion failed), 7:19.
C - Jordan Benbrook 2 run (conversion good); 0:20.
Third Quarter
C - TY Tramme 90 punt return (kick good); 11:43
Fourth Quarter
C - Gavin Kight 2 run (kick good); 9:40
L - Tate McKelvey 9 pass (kick good); 4:55
