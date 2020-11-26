Chambers Academy’s father-son duo thankful for final championship together

Later today Chambers Academy football coach Jason Allen, his wife Mindee and their three children will celebrate Thanksgiving among family and count their blessings in a year that has been so hard for so many. The conversations around the dinner table will likely center around a number of topics, including a day Jason and his son, Payton, won’t soon forget.
Payton closed out his high school career at Chambers Academy in style last Friday, as he led the Rebels to a dramatic 36-34 victory over Escambia Academy in the AISA Class AA state championship game. The win was the final exclamation mark for Payton in his last game with his father as his head coach, and it allowed Jason’s oldest child to leave their alma mater as the quarterback of the program’s first two state championship teams.
Even in the days that followed the win that gave the Rebels their first title as a Class AA program, Jason said it all hadn’t really sunk in.
“That's the kind of stuff you read about in stories. You hope that once in your life that you'd get a chance to experience something like that with not only your team but your son as your quarterback. That makes it even more special,” Jason said. “We've had a lot of bitter disappointments in this game over the years, but I think Friday made all that up and made it all worthwhile.”
Payton said he’s often asked what he thinks about his dad being his coach, which is something he said he really doesn’t know how to answer. Ever since he first picked up a ball, his father has been by his side showing him how it’s done.
Payton remembers throwing football with his dad in the yard early on in his life, back during Jason’s first run as Chambers Academy’ head coach. Payton began school at Chambers Academy then moved to Glenwood when his father took over as the Gators’ head coach before the 2010 season. After three years there, Jason returned to Chambers Academy — and so did Payton.
Payton was a sixth grader at that point, and as his father retook the reins of the Rebels program he began settling in as a young quarterback in the Wing-T offense. The team experienced a resurgence in Jason’s second run as head coach by trending upward from five wins in 2013 to six in 2014 and then 10 in 2015, a season that ended with the Rebels’ first title game appearance in 15 years.
That trip to Troy proved to be the start of a trend for Chambers. The Rebels made it again in 2016 and 2017, only to lose on all three occasions.
Payton stepped up as the team’s starting quarterback as a sophomore in 2018, and in that season the Rebels broke through. Chambers put together yet another impressive season and capped it off with a 22-12 victory over Crenshaw Christian in the state title game. Payton played masterfully in the showdown and effectively iced the game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the father-son duo’s first championship.
Payton and the Rebels looked poised for a repeat last season, but their plans went awry. Chambers built a small lead over region foe Southern Academy in the title bout but couldn’t sustain it, ultimately falling short in a 14-8 defeat. Jason took the blame after the game for the loss, which left the program 1-4 in state championship games over the previous five seasons.
Entering his senior season, Payton was determined to do everything he could to add another championship. He said he made a conscious effort in the offseason to eat better while maintaining his workout schedule, which allowed him to add 10-to-15 pounds — which was invaluable for the dual-threat quarterback. He also focused on his timing with the Rebels’ receivers, several of whom were new to the program.
Payton said people doubted Chambers could keep winning after moving up to Class AA, but he’d seen enough from the team during the summer to feel confident it was possible.
“A lot of people thought we wouldn't be successful in AA in moving up, but I knew before the season — and all the coaching staff and the players in the program — knew we would still be competitive,” Payton said. “The goal was still state champs … We just worked hard every day.”
The Rebels were once again rolling through the regular season with a 6-0 start when they hit an unexpected snag against Edgewood Academy. The Rebels struggled in their road region game against the Wildcats, and an uncharacteristic fumble by Payton opened the door for Edgewood to take a late lead.
Payton led a drive down the field late in an attempt to save the game, but his final pass fell incomplete in Chambers’ first region loss since September 2015.
As much as the loss stung, Payton didn’t linger on it long. He and his teammates returned to practice the next week intent on fixing the issues that cost them. For Payton, the focus was on improving his timing as well as the high-powered offense leaning more on its ground game, something that had helped the Rebels become a perennial title contender.
“He was extremely motivated to not have that feeling again. He felt like we let one slip up on us,” Jason said of Payton. “I think he took a stronger leadership role. He understood that he's a senior, and as the quarterback he's got to set the tone. He's got to make sure that that doesn't happen again. I think he and all our seniors did a great job of that.”
Payton and his teammates responded with three straight victories to close out the regular season followed by a commanding 43-3 victory over Autauga Academy to open the playoffs. Just as he and the rest of the Rebels had hoped, they got their rematch with Edgewood in the state semifinals and responded by whipping the Wildcats 51-20.
The victory sent the Rebels to Montgomery with a chance to send out the team’s eight seniors as champions. The Allens knew Escambia — which had played for the AA state title the previous four seasons — would not go down easy, and it was up to Payton and the offense to keep putting up points in order to have a chance.
Facing his final challenge as a Rebel, Payton stepped up and delivered.
Payton hit playmakers like T.Y. Trammell, John White and Jordan Benbrook throughout the night and ended up completing 16 of his 24 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 86 yards. Just like in the Rebels’ first title game victory two years ago, Payton helped put the finishing touches on the win, as he hit Trammell on a quick pass late in the fourth quarter and watched in awe as the junior picked up some key blocks and raced to the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.
Given the magnitude of the moment, neither father nor son could contain themselves when the clock hit all zeroes.
“That was the best feeling walking off that field. I couldn't fight back the tears, you know?” Payton said. “It was a great moment with all of our whole team. It was just the best feeling ever, winning that state championship in the last game of my career.”
“It was especially emotional for me with all my family there. To watch your son grow up and you've coached him your whole life and those other kids that I've had since they were pee-wee kids. I've watched them grow,” Jason said. “I don't think there's anything more rewarding for a coach than to bring those kids from when they were that young all the way through your program and then see their careers culminate with a state championship. You can't put that into words. You can't describe it. You're just overcome with emotion, and I couldn't control my emotions on that day.”
Jason emphasized how many different people were responsible for the team’s success, from the players to his assistants to the school’s administration and board as well as the community. The Rebels created the “Our town” motto for 2020, and Jason saw that point driven home in Montgomery when so many Chambers locals made the drive to see the Rebels finish the drill.
Jason explained getting to coach Payton has meant more than any amount of money he could have ever made, and he said he’s told his three children daily how blessed he is to work where they go to school. Whether or not Payton plays football in college hasn’t been determined, but Jason explained even if he doesn’t the family is grateful for what Payton has experienced and how the sport has helped him grow into a young man.
Thanksgiving Day is doubly special this year for Jason, as Nov. 26 is his birthday. While there will be gifts awaiting him, Jason’s best present came last Friday, when he and his son helped Chambers win it all in their final game together.
“[Mindee] said, 'What do you want?' I said, 'I already got what I wanted. Don't buy me anything,’” Jason said. “What I wanted for my birthday, money couldn't buy. It was just an unbelievable experience.”
