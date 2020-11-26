Chambers Academy’s father-son duo thankful for final championship together

Given the magnitude of the moment, neither father nor son could contain themselves when the clock hit all zeroes.

“That was the best feeling walking off that field. I couldn't fight back the tears, you know?” Payton said. “It was a great moment with all of our whole team. It was just the best feeling ever, winning that state championship in the last game of my career.”

“It was especially emotional for me with all my family there. To watch your son grow up and you've coached him your whole life and those other kids that I've had since they were pee-wee kids. I've watched them grow,” Jason said. “I don't think there's anything more rewarding for a coach than to bring those kids from when they were that young all the way through your program and then see their careers culminate with a state championship. You can't put that into words. You can't describe it. You're just overcome with emotion, and I couldn't control my emotions on that day.”

Jason emphasized how many different people were responsible for the team’s success, from the players to his assistants to the school’s administration and board as well as the community. The Rebels created the “Our town” motto for 2020, and Jason saw that point driven home in Montgomery when so many Chambers locals made the drive to see the Rebels finish the drill.