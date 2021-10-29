Chambers Academy shuts out Crenshaw in regular-season finale

Chambers Academy shut out Crenshaw Christian 44-0 in its regular-season finale on Friday night.

“It’s an awesome way to send or seniors out on their last game of their career,” said head coach Jason Allen. “They’ve meant so much to our program and this is just a really great class. I’m really proud of the way they represent our school.”

The Rebel offense could not be stopped on senior night. Chambers Academy rolled up 453 yards of offense. T.Y. Trammell was a star for the Rebels all night, highlighted by an 85-yard run in the second quarter to stretch the lead.

“T.Y. is an unbelievable player,” Allen said. “He’s an unbelievable young man. He deserves everything he gets. His teammates love him and he makes us better. Anytime there’s a play to be made, he’s going to make it.”

The Chambers Academy defense was also important as it produced seven three-and-outs for Crenshaw. The Cougars were held to 48 yards over the entirety of the game.

The Rebels scored on every offensive drive of the first half. Not only did they score, they did so quickly. Chambers Academy’s longest drive consisted of six plays and 64 yards.