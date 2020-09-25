Chambers Academy takes care of Pike in non-region win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Entering Friday’s game, Chambers Academy quarterback Payton Allen and the Rebels knew they would have their hands full with a tough Pike Patriots team. Ultimately, Allen and his teammates came up with enough plays to get the job done.

Allen threw for 221 yards and rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown to help Chambers top the Patriots 44-25. The victory featured a hot start for the Rebels, which jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter then held off a hard-charging Patriots’ team to get the job done.

“I thought it was a huge win for our program against a really good opponent,” Chambers head coach Jason Allen said. “I thought our guys made a statement tonight. We’ve got a really good team. We’ve got to keep working. We’re only at the halfway point of the season, but I’m just really, really proud of the way our kids executed tonight and played.”

Payton Allen had plenty of help offensively from a number of players, including running back Jordan Benbrook, who took 11 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Among the Rebels’ receivers, Jeremy Conway led the way with six receptions for 130 yards.

Chambers racked up 221 passing yards and 246 rushing yards in the victory.