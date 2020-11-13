Chambers Academy tops Edgewood, advances to championship game

LaFAYETTE — Chambers Academy advanced to the AISA Class AA state championship once again Friday night with a revenge win over Edgewood, 51-20.

“It’s awesome,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said afterwards. “That never gets old. I’m just really proud of our football team. It’s been a mentally tough year. This is my 25th year and I’ve never experienced anything like this. With the pandemic going on, it takes a toll, but I’m really proud of where our kids have responded to adversity, and I’m really excited to be playing for a championship again.”

Chambers had a vendetta heading into this matchup, as Edgewood was the only team to beat the Rebels in the regular season. The Rebels were looking forward to this game, and they certainly made up for lost time with a dominating game.

The Chambers offense was rarely stopped Friday night, scoring seven touchdowns — the majority of them coming in the first half. Quarterback Payton Allen recorded 210 passing yards, plus 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.