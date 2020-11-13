Chambers Academy tops Edgewood, advances to championship game

LaFAYETTE — Chambers Academy advanced to the AISA Class AA state championship once again Friday night with a revenge win over Edgewood, 51-20.
“It’s awesome,” Chambers coach Jason Allen said afterwards. “That never gets old. I’m just really proud of our football team. It’s been a mentally tough year. This is my 25th year and I’ve never experienced anything like this. With the pandemic going on, it takes a toll, but I’m really proud of where our kids have responded to adversity, and I’m really excited to be playing for a championship again.”
Chambers had a vendetta heading into this matchup, as Edgewood was the only team to beat the Rebels in the regular season. The Rebels were looking forward to this game, and they certainly made up for lost time with a dominating game.
The Chambers offense was rarely stopped Friday night, scoring seven touchdowns — the majority of them coming in the first half. Quarterback Payton Allen recorded 210 passing yards, plus 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
“I think Payton is the player of the year in our league,” Jason Allen said. “I think he’s had an unbelievable career, but if he’s not — how many coaches get to coach their son? God’s blessed me more than I could ever be blessed by allowing me to be a part of that journey. I just thank God for him and what a great young man of character he is.”
Allen opened opportunities for the running game to shine, with TY Trammell scoring three touchdowns in the first half alone. He added one more after halftime.
In the first half, the Rebels only failed to execute on two-point conversions, and they had one fumble. Those mistakes, however, were covered by straight offensive domination.
Edgewood put together two touchdown drives in the first half, but the Chambers offense was too much for the visitors to keep up.
Trammell scored from 60 yards out early in the third quarter, and Edgewood later matched it with a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Johnson.
But the two offenses cooled off in a scoreless fourth quarter, which cemented Chambers’ 10th win of the season and a chance to play for a state title. The Rebels will face Escambia Academy at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery next Friday at 3:30 p.m.
“We’re just gonna get ready, you got to treat it like the rest of them,” Allen said. “It’s big. The kids are going to be ready. I’ve watched (Escambia Academy) on film some this year and they have a really good team, so it’s going to be a battle.”
Chambers 51, Edgewood 20
C — 24 20 7 0 — 51
E — 7 6 7 0 — 20
First quarter
C — Payton Allen 20 run (2-pt good), 11:03
C — TY Trammell 15 run (2-pt good), 5:47
E — Bradley Boone 18 run (kick good), 5:13
C — Allen 5 run (2-pt good), 0:22
Second quarter
C — Trammell 4 run (2-pt no good), 7:06
E — Alex Johnson 35 pass (kick no good), 5:54
C — Trammell 27 run (2-pt good), 3:21
C — Allen 37 run (2-pt no good), 0:17
Third quarter
C — Trammell 60 run (kick good), 11:44
E — Johnson 65 pass (kick good), 4:17
